Today
Charleston Christmas
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme. Dec. 20 will be kids’ free night.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$41
More Info: 843-416-8453, bradandjennifermoranz.com
Burlesque
What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed dance musical. The show will run through Dec. 22 and is suitable for children age 13 and up.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
‘Christmas Will Be Televised’
What: A one-man show about a man who’s a little obsessed with Christmas movies. The show promises a whirlwind tour of holiday pop and stars comedian Andy Livengood.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20; 10 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
Christmas Movies
What: A three-night Christmas movie series on the field at the Town Market. Friday will be “The Santa Clause,” Saturday is “Home Alone” and Sunday is “Elf.” Food vendors will be on site for all three nights.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23
Where: The Town Market, 871 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/thetownmarketonji
Saturday
'1940s Radio Hour'
What: Last chance to catch Queen Street Playhouse’s theatrical performance evoking the nostalgic era of the 1940s through song, character and a recovered 1942 radio broadcast.
When: 2-4 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
'Vanity Fair'
What: Closing night for The Village Repertory Co.’s adaption of the classic novel “Vanity Fair” with a gender recasting of its anti-heroes.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com
‘Christmas Carol’
What: Last day to catch South of Broadway’s adaption of Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” into a family-friendly one-man show.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: South of Broadway Theatre, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-745-0317, touringchristmascarol.com
Sunday
Holiday Magic Show
What: Closing night for the holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may not be suitable for children under 7.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Murder Mystery
What: A murder mystery set in a speakeasy in the roaring '20s. Guests will be assigned characters and are encouraged to wear ‘20s-style costumes. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres and classic cocktails.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Congregation Dor Tikvah, 1645 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-410-3230, bit.ly/2Bkl0dD