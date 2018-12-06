Friday
'Vanity Fair'
What: The Village Repertory Co. will present an adaption of the classic novel “Vanity Fair” with a gender recasting of its anti-heroes. The show will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com
'1940s Radio Hour'
What: A theatrical performance evoking the nostalgic era of the 1940s through song, character and a recovered 1942 radio broadcast. Shows will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Lauren Hope Krass
What: Fourth installment of the Queen Street Comedy series with headlining comic Lauren Hope Krass and openers Joseph Coker and Brandon Rainwater.
When: 10-11:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-4487, queenstreetplayhouse.org
Saturday
Creekside Comedy
What: Join headlining comic Shaun Jones, as known from “1st Amendment Standup” and BET’s “Comic View,” for an evening of comedy. Supporting comedians include Marcus Crespo and Tanner Riley.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, facebook.com/creeksidecomedy
Sunday
‘Madness of George III’
What: An intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production, “The Madness of George III” starring Mark Gatiss.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Tuesday
'The King and I'
What: The Tony award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The King and I" will have a two-day run at the PAC as part of the Best of Broadway series. Set in Bangkok in the 1860s, the musical follows the story of an unconventional relationship that develops between the King of Siam and a British schoolteacher he's hired to teach his wives and children.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$80; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com