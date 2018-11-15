Today
Documentary
What: A screening of the documentary “Southern Rites” in conjunction with the current Halsey Institute exhibition. Following the screening, photographer, filmmaker and director of the film, Gillian Laub, will host a Q&A.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8228, halsey.cofc.edu
Fam-Free Comedy
What: Charleston Comedy will present a family-free comedy night ahead of the potential tension of family gatherings and holiday madness with stand-up acts Shawna Jarrett, Keith Dee, Joseph Coker and more.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-571-0775, bit.ly/2FdrOyG
Drag Pageant
What: The third annual Charleston Stars drag pageant aims to educate attendees about the rich history of drag performance.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-7532, sustainability.cofc.edu
Friday
‘Witness’
What: The College of Charleston’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Witness,” a dynamic exploration through dance and music about the responsibility to speak out against injustice.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
‘Doubt, A Parable’
What: Fifth Wall Productions presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Doubt, A Parable,” about a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a teacher of having relations with a student.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18
Where: Threshold Repertory Theater, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-957-7136, bit.ly/2yHW13w
Improv Smackdown
What: An improv show that’s half-game show, half-sporting event with audience participation.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose's will host its final Comedy Hour of the year, featuring Brian T. Shirley, Michael Clayton and Jon Antoine, hosted by Drew Howard. Reservations required.
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m. seating, 8 p.m. show Nov. 17
Where: Ms. Roses's Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
‘Carrie’
What: The Village Teen Troupe will present “Carrie: The Musical,” a production based on the Stephen King novel, featuring contemporary rock music.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2ARP01j
Wednesday
‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’
What: Mellow Mushroom will host a screening of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and offer pizza specials throughout the night.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Mellow Mushroom Avondale, 19 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-747-4992, mellowmushroom.com