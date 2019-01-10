Friday
French Film
What: The MUSC International Film Group and Alliance Francaise of Charleston Cine-Club will present “Rodin,” a nominee for the Golden Palm award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $4-$6
More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club
Saturday
Billy Jonas
What: Musical Havdalah and concert with Billy Jonas & Friends and a pizza dinner.
When: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Creekside Comedy
What: A night of comedy along the creek with host Keith Dee and headlining comic Mike Speenberg. Joining him will be local comedians Natasha Ferrier and Joseph Coker.
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2R2aZMX
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals
What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.
When: 5 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
Coen Bros. Film
What: The Charleston Music Hall will present a series of The Coen Brother’s films with the first installment being “Raising Arizona.” Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com