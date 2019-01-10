Friday

French Film

What: The MUSC International Film Group and Alliance Francaise of Charleston Cine-Club will present “Rodin,” a nominee for the Golden Palm award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: MUSC Basic Science Auditorium, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $4-$6

More Info: 843-235-6447, a-f-charleston.com/cine-club

Saturday

Billy Jonas

What: Musical Havdalah and concert with Billy Jonas & Friends and a pizza dinner.

When: 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Creekside Comedy

What: A night of comedy along the creek with host Keith Dee and headlining comic Mike Speenberg. Joining him will be local comedians Natasha Ferrier and Joseph Coker.

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2R2aZMX

Sunday

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals

What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices. Rescheduled from original September date.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $22-$75

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Monday

Coen Bros. Film

What: The Charleston Music Hall will present a series of The Coen Brother’s films with the first installment being “Raising Arizona.” Dinner add-ons are also available for purchase.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com