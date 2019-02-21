Today
'Venus in Fur'
What: Opening night for Flowertown Player’s production of “Venus in Fur,” a play about a struggling playwright, his search for the perfect actor and the power dynamics behind relationships. The play will run through March 2.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
Dramatic Reading
What: A dramatic reading of “Moon Lake” by Eudora Welty scholars, adapted and directed by Brenda Currin.
When: 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: EHHP Alumni Hall at C of C, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2tlepw0
'Daddy Long Legs'
What: A play in the spirit of Jane Austin, The Bronte Sisters and “Downton Abbey,” based on the classic novel that inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astair. The production will run through March 9.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Sunday
'Curious Incident'
What: Closing show for Charleston Stage’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the award-winning novel by Mark Haddon.
When: 3:00 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33.75-$66.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar
What: A tribute show for African-American poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar showcasing his life and works through a theater production.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$24
More Info: 843-724-7305, aftcinc.com
Monday
Poetry Reading
What: Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker will premiere several new poems during a poetry reading and talk about his writing process during a Q & A session.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Cinerruption
What: Screening of the 1990s classic “Clueless” with improv commentary by local comedians.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Open Mic
What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics at Workshop every Tuesday through March 26.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TDabez