Today
‘RBG’
What: The Ellevate Network will screen “RBG” as part of its nationwide screening event in honor of International Women’s Day.
When: 6 p.m. networking, 7 p.m. movie Feb. 28
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-513-9059, bit.ly/2Xcqcds
'Venus in Fur'
What: Closing weekend for Flowertown Player’s production of “Venus in Fur,” a play about a struggling playwright, his search for the perfect actor and the power dynamics behind relationships. The play will run through March 2.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
'Daddy Long Legs'
What: A play in the spirit of Jane Austin, The Bronte Sisters and “Downton Abbey,” based on the classic novel that inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astair. The production will run through March 9.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Sunday
‘Free Solo’
What: A film screening for “Free Solo,” an intimate portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold.
When: 7 p.m. March 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Film Sing-Along
What: The Charleston Music Hall will host a series of sing-alongs to classic films. The first part in the series will be the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.”
When: 7 p.m. March 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
‘Power of Love’
What: Opening night for 34 West Theater Company new play, “Power of Love,” about what happens when America’s sweetheart hires the city’s worst detective agency. The "Moonlighting"-meets-"Parks and Recreation" comedy will feature music of the 1980s to Motown.
When: 7 p.m. March 5
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org