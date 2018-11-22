Friday
‘Charlie Brown’
What: Backyard screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with popcorn, hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and/or blankets.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-285-8116, knightsvillegeneralstore.com
‘Infinity War’
What: A screening of the franchise film “Avengers: Infinity War.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase onsite.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Charleston Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: friendsofcharlestownelanding.org
Saturday
'The Funny Bucket'
What: Fast-paced, fully improvised show featuring fan-favorite improv games.
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Buzzed Spelling Bee
What: A spelling bee featuring Jell-O shots, prizes and more, hosted by comic Shawna Jarrett.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10 to enter
More info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Wednesday
Open Mic
What: Open mic night for local artists, performers, poets, dancers and more to showcase their talent, hosted by Ray Dezzy. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
When: 8-10 p.m. last Wednesday of the month
Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 5E Savannah Highway, Unit 2467, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-872-5668, bit.ly/2FAIzE6
'String Up Tom Waits'
What: An acoustic tribute to blues legend Tom Waits with performances from members of Staggers & Jags, Red Cedar Review, Robotrio and more.
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com