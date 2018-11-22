Christmas Carol '14

Charleston Stage will put on another production of the Charles Dickens classic with pay-as-you-please night on Wednesday, Nov. 28.  

Friday

‘Charlie Brown’

What: Backyard screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with popcorn, hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and/or blankets.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-285-8116, knightsvillegeneralstore.com

‘Infinity War’

What: A screening of the franchise film “Avengers: Infinity War.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase onsite.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Charleston Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: friendsofcharlestownelanding.org

Saturday

'The Funny Bucket'

What: Fast-paced, fully improvised show featuring fan-favorite improv games.

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Buzzed Spelling Bee

What: A spelling bee featuring Jell-O shots, prizes and more, hosted by comic Shawna Jarrett.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $10 to enter

More info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Wednesday

Open Mic

What: Open mic night for local artists, performers, poets, dancers and more to showcase their talent, hosted by Ray Dezzy. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 8-10 p.m. last Wednesday of the month

Where: Chucktown Bar & Grill, 5E Savannah Highway, Unit 2467, Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-872-5668, bit.ly/2FAIzE6

'String Up Tom Waits' 

What: An acoustic tribute to blues legend Tom Waits with performances from members of Staggers & Jags, Red Cedar Review, Robotrio and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com