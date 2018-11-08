Matt Shingledecker (copy)

Matt Shingledecker (right), a Broadway actor from the Lowcountry, will host a musical showcase at the Sottile Theatre on Sunday.

 File/Provided

Today

Art Is My Weapon 

What: University of Colorado professor David Shneer and composer Jewlia Eisenberg will tell the story of Lin Jaladi and her life performing as the Yiddish diva of the communist world of the 1930’s.

When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu

Friday

'Wunderbar!'

What: The first in a series of concerts featuring story, comedy and song by international opera and musical theater acts Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9; 3 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

48 Hour Play

What: College of Charleston students will have 48 hours to create a queer retelling of classic Shakespeare plays culminating in this evening of theater.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Theater 220 at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Phillip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: ctrstage.com

‘Doubt, A Parable’

What: Fifth Wall Productions will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Doubt, A Parable” about a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a teacher of having relations with a student. Shows will run Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 18.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Threshold Repertory Theater, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-957-7136, bit.ly/2yHW13w

Saturday

Music Symposium

What: In conjunction with current Halsey Institute exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” The Halsey will host a symposium focusing on Southern music, its history and contemporary sound with renowned historians, ethnomusicologists, musicians and “Southbound” exhibition photographers.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Creekside Comedy

What: Comedy night featuring headliner Tony Tone as seen on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View,” with supporting comics Jason Allen King and Josh Bates.

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Q5EpoQ

Sunday

‘Charleston to Broadway’

What: Charleston native Matt Shingledecker in a gala concert fundraiser for South of Broadway Theatre Company, sharing the stage with Broadway friends and local group The Charlestones in a diverse program ranging from Broadway to barber shop and pop tunes.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$55

More Info: 843 745-0317, southofbroadway.com

‘Beautiful Minds’

What: A performance of the original play written by Sue-Ham about the issue of bullying and how it affects parents, educators and kids alike.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: Alex Chatman Auditorium, 147 West Main St., Kingstree

Price: $20

More Info: 843-230-0175, suehamplays.com

Monday

‘Something Rotten!’

What: Broadway hit musical “Something Rotten!”  for two days as a part of its national tour.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13

Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $35-$70

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Wednesday

Documentary Screening

What: Screening of “Nevelson: Awareness in the Fourth Dimension,” a documentary about sculptor Louise Nevelson.

When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 14

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org