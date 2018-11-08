Today
Art Is My Weapon
What: University of Colorado professor David Shneer and composer Jewlia Eisenberg will tell the story of Lin Jaladi and her life performing as the Yiddish diva of the communist world of the 1930’s.
When: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu
Friday
'Wunderbar!'
What: The first in a series of concerts featuring story, comedy and song by international opera and musical theater acts Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9; 3 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
48 Hour Play
What: College of Charleston students will have 48 hours to create a queer retelling of classic Shakespeare plays culminating in this evening of theater.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Theater 220 at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Phillip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: ctrstage.com
‘Doubt, A Parable’
What: Fifth Wall Productions will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Doubt, A Parable” about a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a teacher of having relations with a student. Shows will run Thursday-Sunday through Nov. 18.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Threshold Repertory Theater, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-957-7136, bit.ly/2yHW13w
Saturday
Music Symposium
What: In conjunction with current Halsey Institute exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” The Halsey will host a symposium focusing on Southern music, its history and contemporary sound with renowned historians, ethnomusicologists, musicians and “Southbound” exhibition photographers.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Recital Hall at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Creekside Comedy
What: Comedy night featuring headliner Tony Tone as seen on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View,” with supporting comics Jason Allen King and Josh Bates.
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Q5EpoQ
Sunday
‘Charleston to Broadway’
What: Charleston native Matt Shingledecker in a gala concert fundraiser for South of Broadway Theatre Company, sharing the stage with Broadway friends and local group The Charlestones in a diverse program ranging from Broadway to barber shop and pop tunes.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843 745-0317, southofbroadway.com
‘Beautiful Minds’
What: A performance of the original play written by Sue-Ham about the issue of bullying and how it affects parents, educators and kids alike.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Alex Chatman Auditorium, 147 West Main St., Kingstree
Price: $20
More Info: 843-230-0175, suehamplays.com
Monday
‘Something Rotten!’
What: Broadway hit musical “Something Rotten!” for two days as a part of its national tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$70
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Wednesday
Documentary Screening
What: Screening of “Nevelson: Awareness in the Fourth Dimension,” a documentary about sculptor Louise Nevelson.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org