Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes July 11-13
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, bit.ly/2xEC5xa
'Fly Me to the Moon'
What: Local sister act Gracie & Lacy will perform their new "galaxy inspired" show at numerous local libraries, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, with song and dance hits of 1969 and stories of the astronauts that first set foot on the moon.
When: Numerous morning and afternoon showtimes through July 24
Where: Downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
'Broadway Rewind'
What: Broadway revue with selections from contemporary shows, the Great American Songbook and the roots of American musical theater.
When: Various evening and matinee showtimes through July 14
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, bit.ly/2XJ6Vng
‘Becoming Dr. Ruth'
What: “Becoming Dr. Ruth” tells the story of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 11; additional shows through July 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Friday
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. July 12
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Saturday
Film Screening
What: Summer screening of independent films created by Geechee One Films.
When: 7 p.m. July 13
Where: 760 Travelers Blvd., Suite B, Summerville
Price: $5-$10
More Info: bit.ly/2XKQo29
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour will feature Tracy Smith (Comedy Central), with Brendan Townend, Jerrod Smith and host Drew Howard. Reservations required.
When: 8 p.m. July 13
Where: Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com/entertainment
Creekside Comedy Night
What: Sean Patton will headline this stand-up comedy show and Joshua Bates will fill out the lineup, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. July 13
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2KWgysw
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Willy Wonka.” The series continues each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. July 17
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2XxSlio
Burlesque Revue
What: The Sparrow welcomes the Savannah Sweet Tease Burlesque Review for "Pixels & Pasties: A Tribute to Video Games."
When: 9 p.m. July 17
Where: The Sparrow
Price: $8-$12
More Info: 843-744-7753, bit.ly/2XCHKDL
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday between June 19 and August 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Incredibles 2.”
When: 8:30 p.m. July 17
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2FNIXx1