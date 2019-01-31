Today
PechaKucha 33
What: The 33rd installment in The Charleston Arts Festival’s PechaKucha series will feature presentations by arts and culture writer Maura Hogan, architect Nicholas Rehberg, musician Kanika Moore, model Venita Aspen, author and archivist Harlan Greene and more.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$14
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Legally Blonde'
What: Opening night for Wando High School theater department’s production of classic musical "Legally Blonde." The show will run through Feb. 3.
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7-$12
More Info: facebook.com/wandomusical
Friday
‘True West’
What: Closing night for Pure Theatre’s production of “True West,” a play about what happens when sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Saturday
1940s Revue
What: The 25th anniversary show for “In the Mood,” a 1940s revue performance. Dinner add-ons are available during purchase.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Fool for Love’
What: Closing night for Pure Theatre’s “Fool for Love,” the story of two people who can’t live without each other, whether they like it or not.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Sunday
‘Red Velvet Cake War’
What: Closing weekend for the deep-fried Southern comedy featuring the Verdeen cousins, who decide to host a family reunion during tornado season in Texas.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Monday
‘Matrix Revolutions’
What: To celebrate the Matrix trilogy’s 20th anniversary the Music Hall will screen the last of the three, “The Matrix Revolutions.” Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
‘Beyond the Fields’
What: Tuesdays and Thursdays through February, Middleton Place will screen the award-winning documentary film about the history, research and interpretation of slavery at Middleton Place.
When: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: The Pavilion at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley Rive Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Shanghai Opera
What: The Shanghai Opera and Symphony Orchestra will perform classical pieces alongside the works of famous Chinese composers.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$87
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org