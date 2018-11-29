Today
Movie Screening
What: The French Electric will screen "Kill Bill," volumes 1 and 2, at its warehouse and will provide free candy and popcorn while local vendors First Name Basis and Chug-a-Lug Wagon will provide additional movie grub and libations.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., Ste. F, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-804-7098, thefrencheclectic.com
Madrigal Singers
What: The College of Charleston's Madrigal Singers with the annual Renaissance entertainment and performance of sacred and secular traditional holiday season carols in a dinner theater format.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-953-8231, bit.ly/2PQmN49
Friday
'Christmas 1860'
What: The annual theatrical performance reenacting life at the Edmondston-Alston House during Christmas in 1860, presented by the Middleton Place Foundation, features special tours and performances commenting on the events and activities on December 25, 1860, which was just days after the South Carolina Ordinance of Secession was signed. Fouche Sheppard will interpret "The Night Before Christmas" in Gullah.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 7
Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, middletonplace.org
Magic Show
What: Holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson entitled, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may be "too scary or loud" for children under age 7 .
When: 7 p.m. weekend performances Nov. 30-Dec. 23
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
‘Christmas Carol’
What: Opening night for the Charleston Stage’s production of Charles Dickens’ immortal holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” back for another run by popular demand. The show will run through Dec. 19.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
'School of Rock'
What: Flowertown Players will perform a production of “School of Rock,” based on the popular film about a wannabe rocker who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. The show will run through Dec. 16.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir, with guest conductor Dr. Antoine T. Clark, the Gospel Christmas Orchestra and the Queen City Singers (Charlotte), will present the 19th annual “Gospel Christmas” concert, featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions of popular carols and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
Sunday
Princess Storytime
What: Holiday-themed interactive storytelling event told by The Snow Queen, The Frog Princess and Beauty. Snacks, a goodie bag and photos will be available.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Carol Fest
What: As part of its Music Club Concert Series, the Charleston Music Club will present a special holiday carols performance. Student and adult instrumentalists are invited to sight-read and others are invited to sing along.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Franke at Seaside's Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-224-9933, charlestonmusicclub.org