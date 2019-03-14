Today
‘Masquerade’
What: The season finale of the Charleston Symphony Pops will celebrate the best of opera and Broadway, with specialty cocktails, red carpet, meet-and-greets and more. Masquerade attire encouraged and masks will be provided.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-723-7528, gaillardcenter.org/event/masquerade
‘Small Mouth Sounds’
What: Pure Theatre’s production about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods.
When: Various 7:30 p.m. showtimes through March 23; 3 p.m. March 23
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Saturday
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 16
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Sunday
Festive Americana
What: The Charleston Men's Chorus concert will feature the all-male group singing a selection of American folk tunes, arrangements from musicals and Gershwin songs.
When: 4 p.m. March 17
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2BftAee
Monday
Music Club Concert
What: The Charleston Music Club will present Zephyr, featuring vocals, fiddle, Irish flutes and whistles and Celtic harp, with a mix of Celtic favorites to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 18
Where: Rodenberg Chapel at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free, but donations accepted
More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
Open Mic
What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics every Tuesday through March 26.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2TDabez