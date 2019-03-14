Today

‘Masquerade’

What: The season finale of the Charleston Symphony Pops will celebrate the best of opera and Broadway, with specialty cocktails, red carpet, meet-and-greets and more. Masquerade attire encouraged and masks will be provided.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-723-7528, gaillardcenter.org/event/masquerade

‘Small Mouth Sounds’

What: Pure Theatre’s production about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods.

When: Various 7:30 p.m. showtimes through March 23; 3 p.m. March 23

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

Saturday

‘Sound of Charleston’

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. March 16

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Sunday

Festive Americana

What: The Charleston Men's Chorus concert will feature the all-male group singing a selection of American folk tunes, arrangements from musicals and Gershwin songs.

When: 4 p.m. March 17

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2BftAee

Monday

Music Club Concert

What: The Charleston Music Club will present Zephyr, featuring vocals, fiddle, Irish flutes and whistles and Celtic harp, with a mix of Celtic favorites to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 18

Where: Rodenberg Chapel at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free, but donations accepted

More Info: 843-886-0245, charlestonmusicclub.org

Tuesday

Open Mic

What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics every Tuesday through March 26.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 19

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2TDabez