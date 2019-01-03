Friday
Beethoven’s Fifth
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with Zachery Hammond on oboe and Ken Lam conducting.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘All About You’
What: Opening night for Village Repertory Co.’s production of “All About You,” a story about an adopted child, based on Liz Butler Duren’s award-winning memoir.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Comedy Showcase
What: SportsBook Comedy will host an open mic comedy night alongside headlining comic Art Sturtevant. SportsBook Comedy takes places every first Friday of the month.
When: 9-11 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Sportsbook, 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, Ste. 166, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-745-9555, facebook.com/sportsbookcomedy
'Rocky Horror'
What: Monthly screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," featuring a live shadowcast performance by Rocky Horror Charleston.
When: 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Saturday
Dinner Detective
What: America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show featuring a four-course dinner. The show will not be suitable for children 13 and under. Shows run every Saturday night.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Embassy Suites, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 404-245-3734, thedinnerdetective.com/charleston
Monday
‘Grease’ Sing-along
What: The Charleston Music Hall will host a special screening of the hit musical “Grease” as part of its sing-along film series.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-203-3002, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Open Mic Comedy
What: The Brick will host a comedy open mic with each comedian getting a five-minute set and competing for prizes.
When: 8:30 p.m. sign-up, 9 p.m. show Jan. 9
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com