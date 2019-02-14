Today
‘To Catch a Thief’
What: Terrace Theater’s second annual Valentine’s Date Night featuring the 1955 classic film “To Catch a Thief.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
Friday
Paul Laurence Dunbar
What: A tribute show for African-American poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar showcasing his life and works through a theater production.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$24
More Info: 843-724-7305, aftcinc.com
Saturday
Parking Lot Jam
What: Awendaw Green will put on a concert in the Ghost Monkey parking lot featuring Charleston-based bluegrass band The Pluff Mud String Band and Americana band Darby Wilcox. Area 51 will be on site to serve up food truck fare.
When: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-3462, ghostmonkeybrewery.com
'Is This Art?'
What: The third installment of the “Is This Art?” stand-up comedy show with acts Dedrick Flynn, Heath Richardson, Stan Shelby and Savannah's Front Porch improv group Nerdwinder.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Creekside Comedy
What: A night of stand-up comedy alongside the creek with headliner Jenn Snyder and featured comics Spencer Taylor and Isaac "Big Ike" Smalls.
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, creeksidecomedy.com
Sunday
'Howard Johnson’s'
What: Closing night for the love-triangle murder-comedy production “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a Valentine’s Day twist.
When: 3 p.m. Feb.1 7
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Tuesday
Open Mic
What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics at Workshop every Tuesday through March 26.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2TDabez