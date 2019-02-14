Today

‘To Catch a Thief’

What: Terrace Theater’s second annual Valentine’s Date Night featuring the 1955 classic film “To Catch a Thief.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

Friday

Paul Laurence Dunbar

What: A tribute show for African-American poet and novelist Paul Laurence Dunbar showcasing his life and works through a theater production.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$24

More Info: 843-724-7305, aftcinc.com

Saturday

Parking Lot Jam

What: Awendaw Green will put on a concert in the Ghost Monkey parking lot featuring Charleston-based bluegrass band The Pluff Mud String Band and Americana band Darby Wilcox. Area 51 will be on site to serve up food truck fare.

When: 3-7 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-352-3462, ghostmonkeybrewery.com

'Is This Art?'

What: The third installment of the “Is This Art?” stand-up comedy show with acts Dedrick Flynn, Heath Richardson, Stan Shelby and Savannah's Front Porch improv group Nerdwinder.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: James F. Dean Community Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Creekside Comedy

What: A night of stand-up comedy alongside the creek with headliner Jenn Snyder and featured comics Spencer Taylor and Isaac "Big Ike" Smalls.

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-259-8972, creeksidecomedy.com

Sunday

'Howard Johnson’s'

What: Closing night for the love-triangle murder-comedy production “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a Valentine’s Day twist.

When: 3 p.m. Feb.1 7

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

Tuesday

Open Mic

What: Ohm Radio and Awendaw Green will team up to bring open mics at Workshop every Tuesday through March 26.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2TDabez