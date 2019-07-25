Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes July 18-21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com7/11
‘Becoming Dr. Ruth'
What: “Becoming Dr. Ruth” tells the story of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7:30 p.m. through July 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes June 14-Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Friday
Claudia Oshry
What: Comic and Instagram star Claudia Oshry Soffer will bring the final leg of her Dirty Jeans tour to Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. July 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2O3sdIr
Moonlight Mixer
What: Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier to oldies and beach music spun by DJ Jim Bowers.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 26
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JKyMKM
Upscale Firesale
What: This month’s lineup will feature local stand-up comedians.
When: 8 p.m. June 26
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E Montague Ave, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2Gkbj29
Improv Smackdown
What: This improv show is half improv, half sporting event and based on audience suggestions.
When: 8 p.m. July 26
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Gm7x8u
Saturday
Downtown Getdown
What: Summerville DREAM and local musician Dan Riley Music will host a new music series in Hutchinson Square each fourth Saturday all summer.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2IE22Cg
Family Movie
What: Charleston Music Hall will screen “Frozen,” "Finding Nemo" and Shrek" for its family movie day.
When: 11:30 a.m. July 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2xTkpOu
Jazz Meets The Beatles
What: New York and Charleston jazz artist Maggie Worsdale will perform two shows of jazz takes on Beatles tunes with musicians Heather Rice, Gracie and Lacy, and Barry Brake.
When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 27
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston; James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $25-$30; $15-$25
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2XTqXHq; 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2GhgPSS
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 27
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: 59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2JC9AHk
Outdoor Movie Night
What: City of Goose Creek and Carnes Crossroads will screen “Incredibles 2.” Food vendors will be on site.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Carnes Crossroads Green Barn; 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2Ls7XhH
Bring It! Live
What: Coach Dianna Williams and her team of Dancing Dolls will bring their show Bring It! Live to Charleston.
When: 8 p.m. July 27
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Luq4mY
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. July 27
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Creekside Comedy Night
What: Marcus Crespo will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Tracy Barkley and host Keith "Big Daddy" Dee will fill out the lineup.
When: 9-11 p.m. July 27
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2XTzWxm
Nameless Numberhead
What: This sketch comedy duo will bring their Piccolo Fringe show back for an encore performance.
When: 10 p.m. July 27
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Y22kZb
Monday
Bright Star
What: Berkeley County Library System will host Bright Star Touring Theatre’s performance of “Cinderella” and “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. July 29
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2LXGfJ2
‘One Small Step’
What: Berkeley County Library System will host Bright Star Touring Theatre’s performance of “One Small Step: The Real-Life Journey to Outer Space.”
When: 4-5 p.m. July 29
Where: Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-695-1208, bit.ly/2Z39M7S
‘Summer of Potter’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I.” It will host a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit throughout the series.
When: 7 p.m. July 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Z1nbgC
Wednesday
Illusionist
What: This installment in the Summer Entertainment Series will feature illusionist Howard Blackwell.
When: 10-11 a.m. July 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $4
More Info: 843-406-6990, bit.ly/2YXfbxn
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Caspar,” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. July 31
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2Jt0e0w
Kathy Griffin
What: Kathy Griffin will hold a Q&A following the nationwide premiere of “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story.”
When: 8 p.m. July 31
Where: Various theaters
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2VERszh
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday between June 19 and Aug. 31, guests can bring a blanket, chair, and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Cars 3.”
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Ghhkww