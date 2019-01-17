Today
World in Symphony
What: An evening of symphonic blockbusters from around the world including Gershwin’s "American in Paris," Braham’s "Hungarian Dance," Ravel’s "Bolero" and more, entitled “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” featuring the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Gina Castillo (percussion) and the Charleston Taiko Drummers.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Saturday
‘Number the Stars’
What: Charleston Stage will present a production of “Number the Stars,” based on the Newbery award-winning book by Lois Lowry. The story starts with 10-year-old Annemaries Johansen whose family takes in a Jewish family when German troops begin to “relocate” all the Jews of Denmark.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 19-20
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Movie Series
What: A two-part winter movie series in Goose Creek Recreation’s new gymnastics facility with the first screening coinciding with National Popcorn day. The Jan. 19 screening will be a family-friendly animated film where toys come to life and the Jan. 26 film is about the circus.
When: 6 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. film Jan. 19, 26
Where: Michael J. Heitzler Recreation Complex, 519A North Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, goosecreekrecreation.com
Jamie Lee
What: Comedian and actress Jamie Lee of “Girl Code” and “Crashing” fame will perform a stand-up set in conjunction with the Charleston Comedy Festival.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22
More Info: 843-577-5304, charlestoncomedyfestival.com
Sunday
‘All About You’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s production of “All About You,” a story about an adopted child, based on Liz Butler Duren’s award-winning memoir.
When: 3 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Monday
‘The Matrix’
What: To celebrate the Matrix trilogy’s 20th anniversary, the Music Hall will screen the first film, “The Matrix,” with the second and third installment screenings scheduled Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. Dinner and show options available during purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8 individual, $18 three film pass
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Martha Graham Dance
What: Modern dance troupe the Martha Graham Dance Company will present its newest show with theatrical programming and commissioned art.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$102
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org