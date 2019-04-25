Friday

'Legends of Soul'

What: This third annual "Legends of Soul" show will feature Patti LaBelle and friends.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 26

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $62.50-$125

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2GhbhXK

‘Rumors’

What: South of Broadway will present a farce by Neil Simon.

When: 7:30 p.m April 19-27; 2:30 April 27 and 28

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-886-8898, bit.ly/2P4dB8A

‘Lion in Winter’

What: Threshold Repertory Theatre will present “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 26-27

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

Improv Riot

What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.

When: 8 p.m. April 26

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu

Saturday

‘Flat Stanley’

What: Charleston Stage presents “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” based on Jeff Brown’s bestselling children’s book.

When: 11 a.m. April 27

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, bit.ly/2Gk5diJ

Gullah-Geechee Films

What: Watch a series of documentary films on Gullah-Geechee culture, followed by a Q&A session.

When: 2-4 p.m. April 27

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VVhKyj

Illusionist Show

What: Illusionist Howard Blackwell will debut his new show, “Reality is Overrated.”

When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 27

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $12-$25

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2PgTap7

Tribute Concert

What: The Colour of Music Festival and Charleston Gospel Choir will present a musical tribute to production manager Thomas Smith "Boogie" Dabney (1981-2019).

Where: Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-9237, bit.ly/2DrLXh4

Mountain Film Fest

What: The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will bring its worldwide tour of action, environmental and adventure films to the Music Hall.

When: 7-10:30 p.m. April 27 and 28

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2HWLxTZ

Music of John Denver

What: Jim Curry and the North Charleston POPS! will present a concert of John Denver's greatest work.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 27

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $17-$37

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2v9KDes

Comedy Night

What: Creekside Comedy Night will feature Lace Larrabee, Hunter Roberts, Ryan Easterbrooks and host Big Daddy Dee.

When: 9-11 p.m. April 27

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2VRAZIV

Sunday

Little David Music Fest

What: Third annual Little David Music Festival will benefit the Music Speaks Project, featuring ukulele workshops, a concert, group jams and an open mic, hosted by the Charleston Hot Shots.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $2-$3

More Info: http://bit.ly/2UulZiK

Swing Band

What: Velvet Caravan's “Exotic” tour  with a musical style inspired by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli in the 1930s and '40s.

When: 3-5 p.m. April 28

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2UqGAEH

Comedy Series

What: Emo Philips will bring his quirky comedy act to the Queen Street Comedy Series.

When: 8 p.m. April 28

Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2DlP36h

Monday

‘Cruel Intentions’

What: The Charleston Music Hall will hold a 20th anniversary screening for “Cruel Intentions.”

When: 6:30 p.m. April 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2VSTqwu

Wednesday

Dinner Theater

What: Sister act Gracie and Lacy will return to the North Charleston Arts Fest in “Gloriously Gatsby.” This event includes dinner buffet and a cash bar.

When: 7 p.m. May 1

Where: North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive

Price: $36-$40

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2DlV7vP

