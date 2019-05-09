Thursday
Thurman Film
What: The Second Presbyterian Church will hold a community screening of “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story,” followed by a discussion with filmmaker Martin Doblmeier.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 9
Where: Second Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 342 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9237, bit.ly/2J0rlRt
'Dinner-tainment'
What: Cultural Arts Center Charleston (CACC) will host a community "dinner-tainment" night, featuring Southern-style food, entertainment from CACC's Broadway workshop students and a discussion of the upcoming season.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 9
Where: Cultural Arts Center of Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. (in Citadel Mall, enter by Planet Fitness), Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-991-5582, bit.ly/2V5QAU6
‘Hair’
What: What If? Productions celebrates the 50th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut with its production, featuring a four-piece band on stage with the actors.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 9-11; 3 p.m. May 11-12
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$32
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/hair
‘Tell Me on a Sunday’
What: Midtown Productions will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman musical, starring Allison Sharpley and directed by Sheri Grace Wenger.
When: 8 p.m. May 9-11 and 16-18
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions
Saturday
'Dance in Bloom'
What: Performances of a “spring bouquet of dance” will include jazz, tap and hip-hop performances from four dance companies.
When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2vvOKBw
Met Opera Live
What: Screening of the Met Opera’s production of Wagner’s “Die Walkure.”
When: Noon-5 p.m. May 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GZrH8X
Sunday
Choir Showcase
What: The annual Choir Showcase will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams and contemporary Christian groups, with a special performance from national recording artist Yolanda Adams and hosted by Tia Brewer.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 12
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $12-$37-plus
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Sing-Along Series
What: The Music Hall’s Summer Sing-Along Series will begin with a screening of “Rent.”
When: 7 p.m. May 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2V7kQ4Y
Tuesday
Spoleto Salon 3
What: Spoleto Festival USA's last preseason discussion will feature soprano Melanie Henley Heyn, who will perform the title role in the festival's production of “Salome.” Registration required.
When: 5:30 p.m. May 14
Where: Murray Center, 14 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-579-3100, bit.ly/2UZZuCy
Wednesday
Music Chats
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director of the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. May 15
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3660
Film Screening
What: “The River and the Wall” follows conservation filmmaker Ben Masters, with a NatGeo explorer, ornithologist, river guide and conservationist as they document the last remaining wilderness in Texas threatened by the border wall construction.
When: 7 p.m. May 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2L9iMWm
'Sound of Charleston'
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
‘Classical Gods’
What: Chee-Hang See, pianist with Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio and Beethoven’s Archduke Trio, will be joined by Yuriy Bekker and Norbert Lewandowski for a concert of music from Beethoven and Mendelssohn.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 15
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2VCgOSE