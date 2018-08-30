PATSY CLINE GRAND OLE OPRY
Patsy Cline is shown at Nashville's Grand Old Opry. Jazz singer Maggie Worsdale will pay tribute to the late country music singer on Sept. 1 at the Johns Island Public Library.

 File/AP

Today

‘Lady Day’

What: The Tony Award-winning play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” about one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in which Holiday, played by Charleston’s Nakeisha Daniel, recounts her life and career.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Where: Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$39

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

Friday

‘Treasure Island’

What: Production of the play based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel of piracy, murder, money and mutiny on the seas.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, show runs through Sept. 15

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

'Musical Miscast'

What: A show of actors and singers performing the parts they always wanted to but don’t quite fit the bill for, as directed by Katie Foster and Cyril Langston and hosted by Joey Webb.

When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Flowertown Underground, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Drop Up Video

What: A live show featuring comedians roasting and riffing on music videos hosted by Justin Thompson of Doug Loves Movies and featuring comedians Olive Lynch, Shawna Jarrett, Jason Groce and more.

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Saturday

Patsy Cline Tribute

What: Jazz singer Maggie Worsdale pays tribute to Patsy Cline with a performance filled with Cline’s songs and little-known stories about her life and career.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Johns Island Public Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org

Pride Comedy

What: In celebration of Charleston Pride, Flowertown Underground will present the Stay Up Late Pride Show featuring stand-up comedy, a drag performance and a panel discussion from Summerville and Charleston area LGBT comedians and personalities. The event will feature raffles and prizes with all proceeds benefiting local LGBT rights organization We Are Family.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Flowertown Underground, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Tuesday

Black Jacket Symphony

What: Unique concert experience re-creating AC/DC’s “Back in Black” album and a selection of the band’s greatest hits in a live performance with a light display.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-852-2227, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

Kubrick Screening

What: Terrace Theater will host a digitally restored screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” C of C film professor Dr. Colleen Glen will introduce the film and speak briefly about Kubrick as a filmmaker.

When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $12.50

More info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com