Today
‘Lady Day’
What: The Tony Award-winning play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” about one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in which Holiday, played by Charleston’s Nakeisha Daniel, recounts her life and career.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Where: Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Friday
‘Treasure Island’
What: Production of the play based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel of piracy, murder, money and mutiny on the seas.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, show runs through Sept. 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
'Musical Miscast'
What: A show of actors and singers performing the parts they always wanted to but don’t quite fit the bill for, as directed by Katie Foster and Cyril Langston and hosted by Joey Webb.
When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Flowertown Underground, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Drop Up Video
What: A live show featuring comedians roasting and riffing on music videos hosted by Justin Thompson of Doug Loves Movies and featuring comedians Olive Lynch, Shawna Jarrett, Jason Groce and more.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Saturday
Patsy Cline Tribute
What: Jazz singer Maggie Worsdale pays tribute to Patsy Cline with a performance filled with Cline’s songs and little-known stories about her life and career.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Johns Island Public Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org
Pride Comedy
What: In celebration of Charleston Pride, Flowertown Underground will present the Stay Up Late Pride Show featuring stand-up comedy, a drag performance and a panel discussion from Summerville and Charleston area LGBT comedians and personalities. The event will feature raffles and prizes with all proceeds benefiting local LGBT rights organization We Are Family.
When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Flowertown Underground, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Tuesday
Black Jacket Symphony
What: Unique concert experience re-creating AC/DC’s “Back in Black” album and a selection of the band’s greatest hits in a live performance with a light display.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-852-2227, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Kubrick Screening
What: Terrace Theater will host a digitally restored screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” C of C film professor Dr. Colleen Glen will introduce the film and speak briefly about Kubrick as a filmmaker.
When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $12.50
More info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com