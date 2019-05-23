‘Sound of Charleston' (copy)

The "Sound of Charleston" will play at 7 p.m. on May 25.

 File/Spoleto

Today

Live Under the Oaks

What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature James Leprettre, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Plantation Singers

What: An evening of a cappella Gospel music with the Plantation Singers.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave, Saint George

Price: Free

More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3631

Rockumentary

What: Charleston musicians John Cusatis and Ian Grimshaw will be joined by students from School of the Arts and Academic Magnet High School to perform a rockumentary concert featuring music from the first two decades of rock ‘n’ roll.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 West Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-452-2252, cusatis.com

Chris Mitchell 

What: Saxophonist Chris Mitchell will perform the best of his three albums with his ensemble after a meet and greet session.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. May 23

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: $30-$70

More Info: 843-723-3000, bit.ly/2LRAZIx

Laugh for a Lincoln

What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.

When: 8 p.m. May 23

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv

Friday

Memorial Day Concert

What: The series features two evenings of live music on the Freshfields Village Green. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24 and 25

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2W0ejd7

Southern Soul Blues 

What: This concert will feature Sir Charles Jones and Lacee, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey and Klass Band.

When: 8 p.m. May 24

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $63-$121

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2VvUe9W

‘Hands on a Hard Body’

What: This musical based on a 1997 documentary features 10 determined Texans determined to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. It will run through June 9.

When: 8 p.m. May 24-25; 3 p.m. May 26

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/events

Saturday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 25

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Murder Mystery  

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 25

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

Creekside Comedy 

What: Lace Larrabee will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Shawna Jarrett, Atlanta's Amber Chandler, and guest host Vince Fabra will fill out the lineup.

When: 9-11 p.m. May 25

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2HpvLQ5

Sunday

Magnolia Dance

What: Magnolia Dance Academy will perform their program “Whether the Weather.”

When: 4 p.m. May 26

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-821-4006, mdadance.com/performances

Alice in Wonderland

What: Dance Academy will present this story as a family-friendly dance performance.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 26

Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., Charleston

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2JKpe3X

Granger Smith

What: Country singer-songwriter Granger Smith will bring his tour and his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.to Charleston.

When: 7 p.m. May 26

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $26-$32

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2w3eK7T

