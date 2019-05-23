Today
Live Under the Oaks
What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature James Leprettre, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC
Plantation Singers
What: An evening of a cappella Gospel music with the Plantation Singers.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 N Parler Ave, Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3631
Rockumentary
What: Charleston musicians John Cusatis and Ian Grimshaw will be joined by students from School of the Arts and Academic Magnet High School to perform a rockumentary concert featuring music from the first two decades of rock ‘n’ roll.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 West Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-452-2252, cusatis.com
Chris Mitchell
What: Saxophonist Chris Mitchell will perform the best of his three albums with his ensemble after a meet and greet session.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. May 23
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: $30-$70
More Info: 843-723-3000, bit.ly/2LRAZIx
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.
When: 8 p.m. May 23
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv
Friday
Memorial Day Concert
What: The series features two evenings of live music on the Freshfields Village Green. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 24 and 25
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Dr, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2W0ejd7
Southern Soul Blues
What: This concert will feature Sir Charles Jones and Lacee, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey and Klass Band.
When: 8 p.m. May 24
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $63-$121
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2VvUe9W
‘Hands on a Hard Body’
What: This musical based on a 1997 documentary features 10 determined Texans determined to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. It will run through June 9.
When: 8 p.m. May 24-25; 3 p.m. May 26
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/events
Saturday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 25
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Murder Mystery
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 25
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc
Creekside Comedy
What: Lace Larrabee will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Shawna Jarrett, Atlanta's Amber Chandler, and guest host Vince Fabra will fill out the lineup.
When: 9-11 p.m. May 25
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2HpvLQ5
Sunday
Magnolia Dance
What: Magnolia Dance Academy will perform their program “Whether the Weather.”
When: 4 p.m. May 26
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-821-4006, mdadance.com/performances
Alice in Wonderland
What: Dance Academy will present this story as a family-friendly dance performance.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 26
Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., Charleston
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2JKpe3X
Granger Smith
What: Country singer-songwriter Granger Smith will bring his tour and his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.to Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. May 26
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $26-$32
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2w3eK7T