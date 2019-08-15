Today
Brewery Comedy
What: This Brewery Comedy Tour event will feature Brett Druck.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-3462, bit.ly/31qowhS
‘Head Over Heels’
What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 1980s icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT
‘Matilda the Musical’
What: Midtown Productions will put on “Matilda the Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2Obvf9V
'Need to Know'
What: Village Rep serves up some summer suspense with “Need To Know,” a comedy by Jonathan Caren and directed by Jay Danner. The show will run through Aug. 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2P4ywMH
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes Aug. 15-21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, bit.ly/2xEC5xa
‘A Chorus Line’
What: The Flowertown Players will put on the musical “A Chorus Line” through Aug. 18 to kick off the 2019-2020 season.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 15-17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2OXNnZg
Friday
Music & Movie
What: Bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from Chris Boone and then watch “Footloose” on the big screen.
When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2TctmfV
'Raise the Woof'
What: This night of stand-up comedy by Raise the Woof, a comedy organization that works exclusively with animal relief efforts, will benefit Pet Helpers.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2KvP3DH
Upscale Firesale
What: This month’s lineup will feature local stand-up comedians and live music.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2MNguvk
Improv Smackdown
What: This improv show is half improv, half sporting event and based on audience suggestions.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Gm7x8u
Saturday
Power Hour
What: Power Hour is a faced-paced, late-night improv comedy show based on audience suggestion.
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/31rbqRr
Sunday
Reel Rock 13
What: The Charleston Music Hall will present this collection of the year’s best rock climbing films.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2FeYrK4
Wednesday Aug. 21
Family Film Series
What: The last date in the 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will feature “Turtle Odyssey.”
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 21
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 and younger
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2OjoOWk
Starlight Cinema
What: Guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic to enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KA4db3