Darryl Wade as Inspector NoClue performs during the Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery at the Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre

Today

Brewery Comedy

What: This Brewery Comedy Tour event will feature Brett Druck.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-352-3462, bit.ly/31qowhS

‘Head Over Heels’

What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels” set to the music of 1980s icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31rTlCT

‘Matilda the Musical’

What: Midtown Productions will put on “Matilda the Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, bit.ly/2Obvf9V

'Need to Know'

What: Village Rep serves up some summer suspense with “Need To Know,” a comedy by Jonathan Caren and directed by Jay Danner. The show will run through Aug. 17.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2P4ywMH

‘Simply Irresistible’

What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.

When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes Aug. 15-21

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, bit.ly/2xEC5xa

‘A Chorus Line’

What: The Flowertown Players will put on the musical “A Chorus Line” through Aug. 18 to kick off the 2019-2020 season.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 15-17; 3 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2OXNnZg

Friday

Music & Movie

What: Bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from Chris Boone and then watch “Footloose” on the big screen.

When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2TctmfV

'Raise the Woof'

What: This night of stand-up comedy by Raise the Woof, a comedy organization that works exclusively with animal relief efforts, will benefit Pet Helpers.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2KvP3DH

Upscale Firesale

What: This month’s lineup will feature local stand-up comedians and live music.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2MNguvk

Improv Smackdown

What: This improv show is half improv, half sporting event and based on audience suggestions.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Gm7x8u

Saturday

Power Hour

What: Power Hour is a faced-paced, late-night improv comedy show based on audience suggestion.

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/31rbqRr

Sunday

Reel Rock 13

What: The Charleston Music Hall will present this collection of the year’s best rock climbing films.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$12

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2FeYrK4

Wednesday Aug. 21

Family Film Series

What: The last date in the 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will feature “Turtle Odyssey.”

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 21

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 and younger

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2OjoOWk

Starlight Cinema

What: Guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic to enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KA4db3

