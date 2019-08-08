Today
Otranto Puppet Players
What: Watch a puppet show about looking to the skies and realizing your dreams.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2LVxXSV
Brewery Comedy Tour
What: More than a dozen New York and Los Angeles-based stand-up comics are currently on the road, sampling the local fare, local brews and providing comedy entertainment.
When: 7:30-9:15 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-3462, bit.ly/2ytF7VI
‘A Chorus Line’
What: The Flowertown Players will put on the musical “A Chorus Line” through Aug. 18 to kick off the 2019-2020 season.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 8-10; 3 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
Waterfront Movie
What: Bring blankets and chairs to listen to music from The Shakin' Martinis and then watch “Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet” on a big screen. Food trucks also will be onsite.
When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2KwsaQH
Movie & Family Fun Night
What: This edition of Summerville's movie in the park series will include a showing of “Peter Rabbit.” Family-friendly games and activities will start the night and the movie will begin at dusk.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-970-5078, bit.ly/2LVfypd
‘Head Over Heels’
What: The Queen Street Playhouse will put on the musical “Head Over Heels,” set to the music of 1980's icons The Go-Go's and follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10; 3 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Matilda the Musical’
What: Midtown Productions will put on “Matilda the Musical,” the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org
'Need to Know'
What: Village Rep serves up some summer suspense with “Need To Know,” a comedy by Jonathan Caren and directed by Jay Danner. The show will run through Aug. 17.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Saturday
Documentary Film
What: Raven McKevlin’s friendship with Sam Hazeltine inspired her to create a documentary about life with Down syndrome titled “Fix My Eyes.” This event will be a celebration of the premiere and will be presented by Raven McKevlin & Sam Hazeltine.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GGvLtY
The Wine Down
What: Josh Bates will host The Wine Down comedy night as Brendan Townend, Jerrod Smith, Nate Allen, Katie Foster, Hagan Ragland, Heath Richardson, Dan Sweeney, Tanner Riley, Tyler O'Brien, Amanda Beth, Bill Davis, Alex Baldauf and Shawna Jarrett work on new bits and material for future shows.
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Wine and Tapas Bar, 103 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-771-1131, bit.ly/2ZoObqM
Creekside Comedy
What: This stand-up comedy show, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee, will feature Dedrick Flynn from Atlanta and Chris Wooley from Myrtle Beach.
When: 9-11 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2KWgysw
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions hosts a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Monday
'Mean Girls'
What: This screening of “Mean Girls” kicks off the Ladies Night Movies film series and will include half-off wines.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 14
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 and younger
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2OjoOWk
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday through Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair, and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “Coco.”
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2Ghhkww