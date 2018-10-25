Today
Color of Music Fest
What: Five-day festival featuring African-American classical artists and scholars from France, Britain, Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States performing organ, piano, vocal, chamber and orchestral works to showcase the impact and significance of black composers and performers. The event will take place across multiple venues and prices will vary, see the website for more information.
When: Oct. 25-28
More info: 861-811-4111, colourofmusic.org
'Living Dead'
What: A comedic tribute to the historic 1968 film featuring actors playing six strangers in a lonely farmhouse surrounded by brain-eating zombies.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-31
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
'Jerry Finnegan’s Sister'
What: A fast-moving humorous play about a boy who must gain the courage to tell his best friend’s sister he’s in love with her before she’s married. Shows will run through Nov. 4.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Italian Film Fest
What: Twelfth annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival presenting the finest in contemporary Italian cinema.
When: Oct. 25-28
Where: College of Charleston Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free-$15
More Info: 843-779-5589, nuovocinemaitaliano.com
Sunday
'Horrorfest II'
What: South of Broadway Core Playwrights and 5th Wall Productions present "Horrorfest II: An Evening of Spooky Staged Readings," featuring six Halloween-inspired short plays. Cash bar available and costumes are encouraged for prizes. Plays may contain adult themes and language.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: South of Broadway Theater Company, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Not listed
More Info: bit.ly/2q4sUT5
‘King Lear’
What: A national Theatre of London broadcast of acting legend Sir Ian McKellen as he takes to the West End stage in one of Shakespeare’s legendary roles at the Duke of York's Theatre. The event will feature a menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and snacks available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Monday
‘My Dear Children’
What: The Charleston JCC Filmfest alongside the College of Charleston Jewish Studies Program will screen the independent documentary “My Dear Children,” a story about the anti-Jewish massacres in Eastern Europe following WWI. A meet-and-greet with the director and a dessert reception will follow the program.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-6565, charlestonjcc.org
Adam Devine
What: Performance by comedian and actor Adam Devine as part of his “Weird Life” Tour.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Halloween Harmony
What: A capella group the Charlestones will present an evening of Halloween hits. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion.
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Wednesday
Waka-Ween
What: An unholy Halloween party featuring a performance by Waka Flocka Flame and opener Jesse Leprotti, costume contests, a full-service bar and more.
When: 8-11 pm. Oct. 31
Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $52-$85
More Info: bit.ly/waka-ween
Punk n’ Drag
What: A punk-meets-drag Halloween event featuring performers, live music, drink specials, a costume contest and plenty of PBR’s new beer.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com