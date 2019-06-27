Colin Trevorrow in driver’s seat for ‘Jurassic World’ Pratt evolves into leading man in ‘Jurassic World’ (copy)

Indominus rex ready to attack in “Jurassic World,” which will be screened at The Restoration Hotel on Thursday.

 File

Today

Film Thursday

What: The Restoration Hotel will screen “Jurassic World,” including popcorn, candy and a drink.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. June 27

Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2IyCPKA

Live Podcast

What: Join Grace Atwood and Becca Freeman for a live show of their podcast “Bad on Paper” featuring special guests.

When: 8 p.m. June 27

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2KtyBGr

Friday

‘Shear Madness’

What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.

When: Various showtimes through June 30

Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston

Price: $32.50-$35

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Surf Film

What: Carolina Surf Film Festival will screen “And Two If By Sea,” about the lives of surfers (and identical twins) CJ and Damien Hobgood, followed by a Q&A session with director Justin Purser and CJ Hobgood.

When: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. June 28

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2Kxm0St

Saturday

‘When My Life Changed’

What: This production of the play “When My Life Changed: Remove Yourself and Let God Work,” presented by Vanessa Stanley and Tru Cut Productions, also includes a three-course meal.

When: 4 p.m. June 29

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2Y27Rjz

‘Love, Sex and Marriage’

What: Elevating Voices presents its production about a closeted gay singer having to decide between a job he loves and being with who he loves.

When: 6 p.m. June 29

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$50

More Info: 662-832-8527, bit.ly/2XzGbFP

Prince Tribute

What: The Prince & The Revolution tribute band will bring its show “The Prince Project” to Charleston, with front man DaVaughn Weber, a nationally known Prince impersonator with an "extreme likeness" to "The Purple One."

When: 7 p.m. June 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2Xp8Zk5

Creekside Comedy Night 

What: Coco Fresh will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Clint Nohr, Scott Schacher and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will fill out the lineup.

When: 9-11 p.m. June 29

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Rx40bQ

Sunday

'Come by Hyar'

What: This is the last day of the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition that honors the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 30

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2ZJBDKk

Monday

‘Summer of Potter’

What: Continuation of the Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

When: 7 p.m. July 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2WYjbk7

Family Movie

What: A special screening of “How To Train Your Dragon 3” in Center Court.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 1

Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2LanH8a

Wednesday

Family Film Series

What: This week, the 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will feature “An American Tail."

When: 11 a.m. July 3

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $4 general; free for kids under 10 years

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2KRidin

Starlight Cinema

What: This week, the Starlight Cinema movie series will feature “Mary Poppins Returns” and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

When: 8:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WZNdiN

