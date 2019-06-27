Today
Film Thursday
What: The Restoration Hotel will screen “Jurassic World,” including popcorn, candy and a drink.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. June 27
Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2IyCPKA
Live Podcast
What: Join Grace Atwood and Becca Freeman for a live show of their podcast “Bad on Paper” featuring special guests.
When: 8 p.m. June 27
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2KtyBGr
Friday
‘Shear Madness’
What: Charleston Stage production of this popular audience-participation and improve murder mystery.
When: Various showtimes through June 30
Where: The Pearl Theatre, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 11, Charleston
Price: $32.50-$35
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Surf Film
What: Carolina Surf Film Festival will screen “And Two If By Sea,” about the lives of surfers (and identical twins) CJ and Damien Hobgood, followed by a Q&A session with director Justin Purser and CJ Hobgood.
When: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. June 28
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2Kxm0St
Saturday
‘When My Life Changed’
What: This production of the play “When My Life Changed: Remove Yourself and Let God Work,” presented by Vanessa Stanley and Tru Cut Productions, also includes a three-course meal.
When: 4 p.m. June 29
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2Y27Rjz
‘Love, Sex and Marriage’
What: Elevating Voices presents its production about a closeted gay singer having to decide between a job he loves and being with who he loves.
When: 6 p.m. June 29
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 662-832-8527, bit.ly/2XzGbFP
Prince Tribute
What: The Prince & The Revolution tribute band will bring its show “The Prince Project” to Charleston, with front man DaVaughn Weber, a nationally known Prince impersonator with an "extreme likeness" to "The Purple One."
When: 7 p.m. June 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843- 853-2252, bit.ly/2Xp8Zk5
Creekside Comedy Night
What: Coco Fresh will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Clint Nohr, Scott Schacher and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will fill out the lineup.
When: 9-11 p.m. June 29
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Rx40bQ
Sunday
'Come by Hyar'
What: This is the last day of the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition that honors the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 30
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2ZJBDKk
Monday
‘Summer of Potter’
What: Continuation of the Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”
When: 7 p.m. July 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2WYjbk7
Family Movie
What: A special screening of “How To Train Your Dragon 3” in Center Court.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 1
Where: Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2LanH8a
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: This week, the 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will feature “An American Tail."
When: 11 a.m. July 3
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4 general; free for kids under 10 years
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2KRidin
Starlight Cinema
What: This week, the Starlight Cinema movie series will feature “Mary Poppins Returns” and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 8:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WZNdiN