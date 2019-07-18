Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," "Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun, and Gin Club" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes July 18-21
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com7/11
'Fly Me to the Moon'
What: Local sister act Gracie & Lacy will perform their new "galaxy-inspired" show at numerous local libraries, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, with song and dance hits of 1969 and stories of the astronauts that first set foot on the moon.
When: Numerous morning and afternoon showtimes through July 24
Where: Downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
‘Becoming Dr. Ruth'
What: “Becoming Dr. Ruth” tells the story of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Holocaust survivor and sex therapist.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 18-20 and 24 and July 25-27; 3 p.m. July 20 and 28
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘How Did This Get Made’
What: For this live show of the podcast “How Did This Get Made,” Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael gather their funniest friends and subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38-$78
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2Wvcd63
‘Simply Irresistible’
What: An ‘80s musical-comedy about the faculty of Arden High as they return for a new year of love and detention.
When: Various showtimes through Sept. 7
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
'Titus Andronicus'
What: The Flowertown Players will present William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, “Titus Andronicus,” filled with gore, brutality and violent vengeance. This show is intended for mature audiences.
When: 8 p.m. July 18-20, 3 p.m. July 21
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/titus
Film Screening
What: The Restoration Hotel will screen “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” at sunset, including popcorn, candy and drinks.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Historic Rooftop, The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2XIPrDa
Friday
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. July 19
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
‘Mixtape Vol. 2’
What: Comedy duo Mystery Meat, comprised of rapper BLKPAPA (Jordan Scott Edwards) and DJ White Smoke (Joshua Christian), will bring the second part of their part-sketch-comedy, part-rap-concert show to Theatre 99.
When: 10 p.m. July 19
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2LNJyCr
Saturday
'Variety Show'
What: Brad and Jennifer Moranz present "The Charleston Variety Show," a musical variety spectacular featuring the pop, rock, country and Broadway music, including selections from "The Greatest Showman" as well as "A Star is Born," music from Earth, Wind & Fire, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Elton John and comedy from the Moranz duo and more.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 20; 3 p.m. July 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'From Passion to Career'
What: Local professional dancer and Ballet Academy of Charleston instructor Sarah Bowdoin will give a presentation for young dancers about the various paths to become a professional dancer.
When: 1:30 p.m. July 20
Where: The Turning Pointe, 1650 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Suite #3, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 919-636-1322, bit.ly/2S6XEA6
Monday
‘Summer of Potter’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”
When: 7 p.m. July 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2LauDmC
Tuesday
Kirk Franklin
What: Kirk Franklin will perform a mix of favorites and selections from his latest, “Long Live Love,” with special guest Koryn Hawthorne and official tour host Travele Judon.
When: 7:30 July 23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $25-$65
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2XFn8FL
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “Beethoven.” The series continues each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. July 24
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2Jt0e0w
Starlight Cinema
What: Guests can bring a blanket, chair, and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “The Grinch" (2018).
When: 8:30 p.m. July 24
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2xKHpz6