Today
‘Les Miserables’
What: Presented directly from a 2-1/2-year return to Broadway, The award-winning musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel will stop in Charleston as part of its national tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. though Oct.21
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr.
Price: $48
More Info: 843-202-2787, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘The 39 Steps’
What: Footlight Player’s production of “The 39 Steps,” Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed comedy with more than 150 eccentric characters played by four actors. The show will run through Oct. 28.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$32
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Show & Tell
What: A take on the elementary school classic of show and tell, except with alcohol. Guests are invited to bring and object and tell the audience about it.
When: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Daps, 280 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-812-0047, facebook.com/theknowledgepotluck
Friday
Trixie Mattel
What: Drag queen, actor and singer Trixie Mattel will stop in Charleston as part of her comedy tour entitled “Superbowl Cut.”
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘The Crucible’
What: The Flowertown Players will present a production of “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller, a play set in 1692 in the Puritan colony of Massachusetts where signs of witchcraft begin to surface and suspicion falls on a group of young girls. Show will run through Oct. 28.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, visitsummerville.com
Improv Smackdown
What: An improv show that’s half-game show, half-sporting event with audience participation.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
StandUp For Peace
What: As part of the Charleston Jewish Community Without Walls’ Bookfest, Midtown Theater will host a comedy night with Jewish comedian Scott Blakeman and Muslim comic Dean Obeidallah for a stand up special that works to build bridges, promote tolerance and encourage conflict resolution through comedy.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 703-927-8665, charlestonjcc.org/standupforpeace
Sunday
Physical Poetry
What: Evening of dance that will unite emerging dance artists from around South Carolina on stage to display concerns of our state, country and personal truths, as part of the Free Verse Poetry Festival.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com
Wednesday
Queen of Soul
What: Motown Throwdown will present a tribute set to Aretha Franklin followed by a collection of Motown classics.
When: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com