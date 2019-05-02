Today
'Life In A Jar'
What: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will show "Life in a Jar" aboard the USS Yorktown. The show is about Irena Sendler, a Polish woman who smuggled 2,500 Jewish children out of the Warsaw Ghetto. Register in advance.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 2
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2XMZMym
‘Tell Me on a Sunday’
What: Midtown Productions will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman musical “Tell Me on a Sunday,” starring Allison Sharpley and directed by Sheri Grace Wenger.
When: 8 p.m. May 2
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.
When: 8 p.m. May 2
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv
Friday
Terranova Piano Trio
What: The Charleston Academy of Music Faculty Trio in Residence will present an hour of piano trios.
When: 5 p.m. May 3
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V
‘Big Mamas’
What: This musical, written by Ade Ofunniyin and directed by Samelia Adams, is about black performers’ experiences working with the Theater Owner's Booking Association.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 3
Where: 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2ZBqhsE
‘Hair’
What: What If? Productions will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut with a production which will run through May 12.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 3-4, 9-11; 3 p.m. May 5, 11-12
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$32
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/hair
‘The Agitators’
What: Pure Theatre will present a limited three-week run of “The Agitators,” which tells of the friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 3-18
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2IKptwo
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. May 3
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Saturday
Music in the Park
What: The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host local bluegrass bands and food trucks.
When: 1-4 p.m. May 4
Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Center, No. 24 28th Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/music-in-the-park
Sunday
NCAF Jazz Soiree
What: This show is a part of the weekly lineup for the North Charleston Arts Festival and will feature saxophonists Jeanette Harris, Dante Lewis and Chris Williams backed up by The Black Noyze Band.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20-$160
More Info: 310-770-0586, bit.ly/2PvbUBs
Beatles vs. Stones
What: Two tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction, will perform a musical showdown.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2EcO6hO
Interpol
What: The rock band will bring its current tour to North Charleston in advance of the latest EP release.
When: 8 p.m. May 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $38.50-$48.50
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2W2Z53H
Tuesday
‘Jersey Boys’
What: This musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will come to North Charleston for two nights.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 7-8
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $43-$93
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2IWgK9z
Wednesday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 8
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Open Mic Night
What: This monthly comedy open mic includes raffle prizes and five-minute sets, and the audience will choose the top comedian for the night.
When: 8:30-11 p.m. May 8
Where: The Brick: Charleston's Favorite Tavern, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2XNo1ge