Today

'Life In A Jar'

What: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will show "Life in a Jar" aboard the USS Yorktown. The show is about Irena Sendler, a Polish woman who smuggled 2,500 Jewish children out of the Warsaw Ghetto. Register in advance.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 2

Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2XMZMym

‘Tell Me on a Sunday’

What: Midtown Productions will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's one-woman musical “Tell Me on a Sunday,” starring Allison Sharpley and directed by Sheri Grace Wenger.

When: 8 p.m. May 2

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$27

More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V

Laugh for a Lincoln

What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.

When: 8 p.m. May 2

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv

Friday

Terranova Piano Trio

What: The Charleston Academy of Music Faculty Trio in Residence will present an hour of piano trios.

When: 5 p.m. May 3

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-906-9981, http://bit.ly/2Obvf9V

‘Big Mamas’

What: This musical, written by Ade Ofunniyin and directed by Samelia Adams, is about black performers’ experiences working with the Theater Owner's Booking Association.

When: 7-9 p.m. May 3

Where: 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: bit.ly/2ZBqhsE

‘Hair’

What: What If? Productions will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut with a production which will run through May 12.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 3-4, 9-11; 3 p.m. May 5, 11-12

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$32

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/hair

‘The Agitators’

What: Pure Theatre will present a limited three-week run of “The Agitators,” which tells of the friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 3-18

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/2IKptwo

Improv Riot

What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.

When: 8 p.m. May 3

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu

Saturday

Music in the Park

What: The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host local bluegrass bands and food trucks.

When: 1-4 p.m. May 4

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Center, No. 24 28th Ave., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/music-in-the-park

Sunday

NCAF Jazz Soiree

What: This show is a part of the weekly lineup for the North Charleston Arts Festival and will feature saxophonists Jeanette Harris, Dante Lewis and Chris Williams backed up by The Black Noyze Band.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20-$160

More Info: 310-770-0586, bit.ly/2PvbUBs

Beatles vs. Stones

What: Two tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction, will perform a musical showdown.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2EcO6hO

Interpol

What: The rock band will bring its current tour to North Charleston in advance of the latest EP release.

When: 8 p.m. May 5

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $38.50-$48.50

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2W2Z53H

Tuesday

‘Jersey Boys’

What: This musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will come to North Charleston for two nights.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 7-8

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $43-$93

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2IWgK9z

Wednesday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. May 8

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Open Mic Night

What: This monthly comedy open mic includes raffle prizes and five-minute sets, and the audience will choose the top comedian for the night.

When: 8:30-11 p.m. May 8

Where: The Brick: Charleston's Favorite Tavern, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2XNo1ge

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.