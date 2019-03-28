Today

‘Ben Butler’

What: The Village Rep's new historic comedy based on events chronicled by Gen. Benjamin Butler who commanded Fort Monroe during the Civil War.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2TpMJ3p

Laugh for a Lincoln

What: Three acts of improv comedy for $5.

When: 8 p.m. March 28

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Friday

Mozart's Requiem

What: The CSO Chorus joins the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for a monumental rendition of Mozart's Requiem.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 29-30

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org

Surf & Ale Bash

What: Surfing films presented by the Music Hall and Carolina Surf Film Festival, including films from Chas Smith, Ishka Folkwell, Jake Kelley and Logan Marshall.

When: 8 p.m. March 29

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GIBVLj

Saturday

MET Opera Live!

What: The Charleston County Main Library will screen the opera "La Fille du Regiment" by Gaetano Donizetti.

When: 1-4 p.m. March 30

Where: Main Library auditorium, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TmKJJk

Ballet Uncorked

What: Ballet Evolution will premiere its new performance space with vignettes focusing on the complexities of human interaction. Audience members can also partake in a drink and discussion session with the choreographer.

When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 30; 3 p.m. March 31

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2TPdMub

Delfeayo Marsalis

What: Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis, born and raised in New Orleans, will join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra to "play the music of the bayou with an added dash of Lowcountry flavor."

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$60

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2Cu6QYR

Courageous Kidz

What: Courageous Kidz: A Safe Haven for Kids with Cancer will present “Speak Easy, Die Hard,” a murder mystery fundraiser.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. March 30

Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100 individual, $150 couple

More Info: 843-767-2129, bit.ly/2ukaS18

Murder Mystery Dinner

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 30

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Tz8nq6

Bob Weir

What: The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Don Was and Jay Lane.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $59-$99+

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2OmMQvD

Monday

April Fools Concert

What: The Horton School of Music Symphonic Band will present a fun and lighthearted concert full of surprises, laughs and comical musical surprises.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 1

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu

Tuesday

'Finding Neverland'

What: The PAC will host the touring Broadway musical “Finding Neverland,” based on the Academy Award-winning film about playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired "Peter Pan." 

When: 7:30 p.m. April 2-3

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $35-$70+

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2TPBFln

Wednesday

Chorus Concert

What: Lowcountry Senior Center’s Chorus, led by Paula Carl, will perform a spring concert. Register in advance online.

When: 1-2 p.m. April 3

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2St3eQO

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 3

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com