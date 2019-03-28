Today
‘Ben Butler’
What: The Village Rep's new historic comedy based on events chronicled by Gen. Benjamin Butler who commanded Fort Monroe during the Civil War.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 28
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2TpMJ3p
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three acts of improv comedy for $5.
When: 8 p.m. March 28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Friday
Mozart's Requiem
What: The CSO Chorus joins the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for a monumental rendition of Mozart's Requiem.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 29-30
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Surf & Ale Bash
What: Surfing films presented by the Music Hall and Carolina Surf Film Festival, including films from Chas Smith, Ishka Folkwell, Jake Kelley and Logan Marshall.
When: 8 p.m. March 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GIBVLj
Saturday
MET Opera Live!
What: The Charleston County Main Library will screen the opera "La Fille du Regiment" by Gaetano Donizetti.
When: 1-4 p.m. March 30
Where: Main Library auditorium, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2TmKJJk
Ballet Uncorked
What: Ballet Evolution will premiere its new performance space with vignettes focusing on the complexities of human interaction. Audience members can also partake in a drink and discussion session with the choreographer.
When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 30; 3 p.m. March 31
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/2TPdMub
Delfeayo Marsalis
What: Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis, born and raised in New Orleans, will join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra to "play the music of the bayou with an added dash of Lowcountry flavor."
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2Cu6QYR
Courageous Kidz
What: Courageous Kidz: A Safe Haven for Kids with Cancer will present “Speak Easy, Die Hard,” a murder mystery fundraiser.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. March 30
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 individual, $150 couple
More Info: 843-767-2129, bit.ly/2ukaS18
Murder Mystery Dinner
What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 30
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Tz8nq6
Bob Weir
What: The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, featuring Don Was and Jay Lane.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 30
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $59-$99+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2OmMQvD
Monday
April Fools Concert
What: The Horton School of Music Symphonic Band will present a fun and lighthearted concert full of surprises, laughs and comical musical surprises.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 1
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-863-7000, media@csuniv.edu
Tuesday
'Finding Neverland'
What: The PAC will host the touring Broadway musical “Finding Neverland,” based on the Academy Award-winning film about playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired "Peter Pan."
When: 7:30 p.m. April 2-3
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$70+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2TPBFln
Wednesday
Chorus Concert
What: Lowcountry Senior Center’s Chorus, led by Paula Carl, will perform a spring concert. Register in advance online.
When: 1-2 p.m. April 3
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2St3eQO
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 3
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com