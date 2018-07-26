Today
‘I'll Eat You Last’
What: The Village Rep presents the South Carolina premiere of the Broadway smash, “I'll Eat You Last: A Chat With Sue Mengers,” a new play by three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright John Logan. Sue Mengers is the first female “superagent” in Hollywood in the 1970s and she’s going to dish the dirt and sling some secrets.
When: 7:30-9 p.m. July 26-28
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$27
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Cinerruption
What: Screening of the 1996 classic “Independence Day” with improv commentary by local comedians Jason Groce, Jessica Mickey and Vince Fabra.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
‘Hairspray Jr.’
What: Adapted from the Broadway production, a fun and family-friendly musical about celebrating diversity set in the 1960s.
When: 7 p.m. July 27; 2 p.m., 7 p.m. July 28
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-991-5582, bit.ly/2meytww
Improv Smackdown
What: Theatre 99’s improv show that’s half game show, half sporting event where the audience is the judge.
When: 8 p.m. July 27
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘String Between Man’
What: Closing night for “A String Between Man & the World,” a surreal “one-man mind trip” into the paranoid and conspiracy theory-laden mind of a man appealing for his release from a mental facility.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-737-6059, https://bit.ly/2Ls0leN
Improv Riot
What: Interactive and unscripted improv show presented by the Theatre 99 ensemble.
When: 8 p.m. July 28
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Ste. B., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Monday
Dragtime Cabaret
What: Drag queen cabaret featuring comedy, Vegas-style showgirls, dancers and celebrity impersonation presented in partnership with Charleston’s own Brooke Collins. The show is ages 17 and over.
When: Regular cabaret: 8-10 p.m. July 30, 9-11 p.m. July 31; Family-friendly: 6-7 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
‘Fantastic Mr. Fox'
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Wo’Se
What: As part of the Charleston County Parks' Summer Entertainment Series, the James Island County Park will present Wo’Se and West African stories, songs and drumming, featuring Queen Atterberry, who will share her experience living in traditional and modern African culture.
When: 9:30-11 a.m. August 1
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Park
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
‘Heading Home’
What: Screening of “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” a documentary recounting the underdog journey of Israel’s national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Following the screening, Assistant General Manager of the Charleston RiverDogs Ben Abzug will discuss the movie and the business of baseball.
When: 7-9 p.m. August 1
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 D Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $8-$18
More Info: 9106166119, charlestonjcc.org/event/headinghome