The Party at the Point will be May 31 at Charleston Harbor Resort Marina in Mount Pleasant. 

 Sally Rainey/ Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Live Under the Oaks

What: The Wando High School Philharmonic will perform, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 30

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Women & Springsteen

What: The Charleston Music Hall offers "Women & Springsteen: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen" as part of the Piccolo Spoleto 2019 Concert Series.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$17

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2VsQ3jn

‘Hands on a Hard Body’

What: This musical based on a 1997 documentary features 10 determined Texans determined to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. It will run through June 9.

When: 8 p.m. May 30-31, June 6-8; 3 p.m. June 2 and 9

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2IBaN1E

Ripolo Citleto Festival

What: Rip City will hold its fourth “Officially Unofficial Spoleto event” comedy festival.

When: 8 p.m. May 30

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road

Price: $5

More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2VIMJg8

Friday

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature rock the 1990s.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 31

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt

Spring Concert 

What: The Goose Creek Spring Concert Series will include music and food vendors on site.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 31

Where: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2VW6FB8

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from HiCALIBER. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 31

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3TLNZ

Saturday

'Come by Hyar'

What: Throughout June, the "Come By Hyar: Songs of Resistance, Hope and Love in Honor of Black History Month" exhibition at the Main Library will honor the music of the African diaspora and its influence on American music.

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. June 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2M2hEnX

'Chasing the Moon' 

What: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, South Carolina ETV (SCETV), the ETV Endowment and NASA’s South Carolina Space Grant Consortium will host a preview of the PBS documentary "Chasing the Moon" including activities related to space.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 1

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Included in the price of admission

More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2K1NzCu

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 2 p.m. May 25

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Lights in the Forest

What: National and regional electronic DJ artists will be throwing down some of their best sets in the lighted colorful forest on the acres of Legare Farms at this new music and arts festival.

When: 3 p.m. June 1-11 a.m. June 2

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

Price: $50-$400

More Info: 843-559-0788, lightsintheforest.com/festival

Murder Mystery 

What: Participants will solve a hilarious crime that will involve the entire audience at this exclusive murder mystery event.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 1

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc

