Today
Rock & Rondo Redux
What: Musicians of Chamber Music Charleston will perform a crossover concert that combines rock classics (The Eagles, Queen, Led Zeppelin) with a chamber music masterwork (Beethoven).
When: 7 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2YYf30J
‘Crescendo’
What: This musical event is part of Ashley Hall’s year-long Centennial + 10 Celebration and will feature student artists and special guests.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-722-4088, ashleyhall.org/crescendo
‘Urinetown’
What: College of Charleston Theatre and Dance closes its 2018-19 season with the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Urinetown.”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 11-13 and 15-16; 2 p.m. April 14
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Phillip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: bit.ly/2FLG12Q
‘Lion in Winter’
What: Threshold Repertory Theatre will present “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, 18-20 and 26-27; 3 p.m. April 14 and 21
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Friday
Movie Night
What: Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a free family movie night featuring games, activities, food trucks and a screening of the movie “Trolls.”
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 12
Where: Allan Park, 365 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2VoB72n
'Seussical the Musical Jr.'
What: Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Horton and the Whos, the Cat in the Hat and more.
When: 7 p.m. April 12; 3 p.m. April 13
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
'Queen of Soul'
What: Charleston Gospel Choir will present “Queen of Soul and Gospel: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin,” a performance of moving gospel and R&B standards made famous by Franklin.
When: 6 p.m. April 13
Where: Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
'Sound of Charleston'
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 13 and 17
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Comedy Night
What: Creekside Comedy Night will feature Rollin’ Jay Moore, Drew Harrison, Kevin Williams and host Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. April 13
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2TZEj34
Monday
Movie Sing-Along
What: A sing-along screening of “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Screening & Q&A
What: German filmmaker, television personality and author Mo Asumang will screen her film “The Aryans” followed by a discussion and Q&A session.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Burke High School Auditorium, 224 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-1997, bit.ly/2Ulz9nd
Tuesday
'Barracks to Broadway'
What: Citadel cadets take on their favorite Broadway melodies, old and new, for an evening of singing and dancing.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 16
Where: Mark Clark Hall Auditorium, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 general; free for student/senior/military
More Info: 843-953-6918, bit.ly/2KePRjk
Wednesday
Spring Concert
What: The College of Charleston Orchestra will perform a spring concert conducted by Yuriy Bekker with a program to include works from Debussy, Tchaikovsky and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 17
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 suggested donation
More Info:843-953-6315, http://bit.ly/2D55Udt