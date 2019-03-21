"Small Mouth Sounds" PURE

This is the final weekend of Pure Theatre’s “Small Mouth Sounds.” 

Film Screening

What: Restoration Hotel will host a screening of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" on the rooftop. Movie package includes popcorn, candy and a beverage.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 21

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10; adult beverages and additional snacks available for purchase

More Info: 843-518-5100, http://bit.ly/2TeVFc2

'Steel Magnolias'

What: Final weekend of Charleston Stage's production of "Steel Magnolias," a "heaping helping of steely eyed Southern sisterhood."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 21-24; 3 p.m. March 24

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28.75-$66.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

'Small Mouth Sounds'

What: Final weekend of Pure Theatre’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” a play about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 21-23; 3 p.m. March 23

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

'Cash Unchained'

What: "Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute," featuring the early recordings with Sun Records and the later songs with Rick Rubin and American Recordings.

When: 8 p.m. March 21

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

'Laugh for a Lincoln'

What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.

When: 8 p.m. March 21

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2u81X2V

'Tap Dogs'

What: Global dance sensation "Tap Dogs" is "part theater, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 21

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$85

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Friday

‘Let's Do the Charleston’

What: This fundraiser for Threshold Rep will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, live music and auctions.

When: 7-10 p.m. March 22

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 43 Legare St., downtown Charleston

Price: $80

More Info: 843-301-1450, thresholdrep.org

‘Godspell’

What: Impact Creative Arts Academy's production of the musical “Godspell.”

When: 7 p.m. March 22 and 23; 2 p.m. March 23; 3 p.m. March 24

Where: Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: $5-$10

More Info: jen@impactcaa.com, bit.ly/2Hpu5XP

‘Ben Butler’

What: Village Rep will present the S.C. premiere of “Ben Butler,” a new historic comedy based on events chronicled by Gen. Benjamin Butler, commander of Fort Monroe during the Civil War.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 22

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2T7gOEY

'Upscale Firesale'   

What: New stand-up comedy show hosted by Vince Fabra, featuring Deshawn Mason and Michael Clayton and hosted by Sarah Napier.

When: 8 p.m. March 22

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2VWDglQ

'Queen of Soul'

What: "Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" features Charleston native Christian "Black Diamond" Smalls and a nine-piece band.

When: 8 p.m. March 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$22

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GXrtj1

Saturday

Jackson Browne

What: Classic rock/folk singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, with Greg Leisz, Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart.

When: 8 p.m. March 23

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $48-$88+

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2HB8tqX

Creekside Comedy

What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Cliff Cash, with Shawna Jarrett and Bridgette Martin, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.

When: 9-11 p.m. March 23

Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com

Monday 

Film Screening

What: The Music Hall will host a screening of "Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom," starring Harrison Ford, as part of its Monday Night Movie Series.

When: 7 p.m. March 25

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

Film Screening   

What: Moncks Corner Library will host a free screening of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" for early release day.

When: 2-4 p.m. March 27 

Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52

More Info: 843-719-4223

'Hello, Saxophone!'

What: Saxophonist Jonathan Kammer will be joined by pianist Irina Pevzner and clarinetist Philip Lipton to blend classical, contemporary and pop musical styles.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 27

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions