Today
Film Screening
What: Restoration Hotel will host a screening of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" on the rooftop. Movie package includes popcorn, candy and a beverage.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 21
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10; adult beverages and additional snacks available for purchase
More Info: 843-518-5100, http://bit.ly/2TeVFc2
'Steel Magnolias'
What: Final weekend of Charleston Stage's production of "Steel Magnolias," a "heaping helping of steely eyed Southern sisterhood."
When: 7:30 p.m. March 21-24; 3 p.m. March 24
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28.75-$66.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
'Small Mouth Sounds'
What: Final weekend of Pure Theatre’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” a play about six runaways from city life on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 21-23; 3 p.m. March 23
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
'Cash Unchained'
What: "Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute," featuring the early recordings with Sun Records and the later songs with Rick Rubin and American Recordings.
When: 8 p.m. March 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Laugh for a Lincoln'
What: Three acts of improv comedy for 5 dollars.
When: 8 p.m. March 21
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2u81X2V
'Tap Dogs'
What: Global dance sensation "Tap Dogs" is "part theater, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site."
When: 7:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26-$85
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Friday
‘Let's Do the Charleston’
What: This fundraiser for Threshold Rep will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, live music and auctions.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 22
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 43 Legare St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80
More Info: 843-301-1450, thresholdrep.org
‘Godspell’
What: Impact Creative Arts Academy's production of the musical “Godspell.”
When: 7 p.m. March 22 and 23; 2 p.m. March 23; 3 p.m. March 24
Where: Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: $5-$10
More Info: jen@impactcaa.com, bit.ly/2Hpu5XP
‘Ben Butler’
What: Village Rep will present the S.C. premiere of “Ben Butler,” a new historic comedy based on events chronicled by Gen. Benjamin Butler, commander of Fort Monroe during the Civil War.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2T7gOEY
'Upscale Firesale'
What: New stand-up comedy show hosted by Vince Fabra, featuring Deshawn Mason and Michael Clayton and hosted by Sarah Napier.
When: 8 p.m. March 22
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-745-0317, bit.ly/2VWDglQ
'Queen of Soul'
What: "Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" features Charleston native Christian "Black Diamond" Smalls and a nine-piece band.
When: 8 p.m. March 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2GXrtj1
Saturday
Jackson Browne
What: Classic rock/folk singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, with Greg Leisz, Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart.
When: 8 p.m. March 23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $48-$88+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2HB8tqX
Creekside Comedy
What: Creekside Comedy Night featuring headliner Cliff Cash, with Shawna Jarrett and Bridgette Martin, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
When: 9-11 p.m. March 23
Where: Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com
Monday
Film Screening
What: The Music Hall will host a screening of "Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom," starring Harrison Ford, as part of its Monday Night Movie Series.
When: 7 p.m. March 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
Film Screening
What: Moncks Corner Library will host a free screening of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" for early release day.
When: 2-4 p.m. March 27
Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52
More Info: 843-719-4223
'Hello, Saxophone!'
What: Saxophonist Jonathan Kammer will be joined by pianist Irina Pevzner and clarinetist Philip Lipton to blend classical, contemporary and pop musical styles.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 27
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions