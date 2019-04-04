Today
Children's Theatre
What: FBN Productions will present “The Three Little Pigs” as a comedic opera with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Designed for ages pre-K to age 5.
When: 10-11 a.m. April 4
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $2 per child; free for accompanying adults
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2WrSkYQ
Laugh for a Lincoln
What: Three acts of improv comedy.
When: 8 p.m. April 4
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv
Friday
‘Broken Bone Bathtub’
What: An immersive theater experience, a one-woman show from Siobhan O’Loughlin about her courage to ask for help after a serious bike accident, exploring the themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. Small, intimate performances at private residences in North Charleston and Hanahan.
When: April 5-7
Where: Address revealed after ticket purchase (in private residences)
Price: $30
More Info: brokenbonebathtub.com
Movie Night
What: For Movie Night, the Dee Norton Advocacy Center will screen Disney's "101 Dalmations," with food trucks, games and kids' activities. Bring blankets or chairs; leashed pets welcome.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 5
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-723-3600, deenortoncenter.org/support/events
'Seussical the Musical Jr.'
What: Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Horton and the Whos, the Cat in the Hat and more.
When: 7 p.m. April 5 and 12; 3 p.m. April 6-7 and 13
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Saturday
'Dinner Detective'
What: Comedic murder mystery dinner theater where attendees will solve a crime that involves the entire audience.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 6
Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $54.99-$59.99
More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc8
Queen Street Harmony
What: This Queen Street Harmony series event will feature David Burney singing the songs of Johnny Cash, with Rod Abernethy and special guest Darby Wilcox.
When: 7-9 p.m. April 6
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-4487, queenstreetplayhouse.org/qsharmony
Choral Concert
What: The Singers of Summerville will present "As Time Goes By," featuring a jazz combo and arrangements from Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 6
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-873-1230, singersofsummerville.org/concert_schedule.htm
Derek Hough
What: "Derek Hough: Live! The Tour" features the acclaimed Emmy award-winning dancer on his first solo tour, exploring styles ranging from ballroom to tap, salsa to hip-hop.
When: 8 p.m. April 6
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48-$84+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday
Classical Ballet
What: Classical Ballet Centre of Summerville will present “Paquita” for its students' spring performance.
When: 5:30 p.m. April 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-312-4627, classicalballetcentre.com
Monday
'O Brother'
What: Screening of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" as part of the Music Hall's Coen Brothers Film Series.
When: 7 p.m. April 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday
TEDxCharleston
What: TEDxCharleston is an all-day immersion experience designed to enrich the Charleston community with presentations and entertainment from local speakers. This year's theme is "Currents."
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $67.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2TJa9Rw
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 10 and 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Jeff Dunham
What: Comedian Jeff Dunham, known for his characters Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, brings his “Passively Aggressive” tour town and a new character or two may be unveiled.
When: 7 p.m. April 10
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $45-$150+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Midweek at Midtown
What: "Broadway to Charleston" is this week's Midweek at Midtown presentation, featuring international musical theater star Leah Edwards performing show tunes and jazz standards.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 10
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions