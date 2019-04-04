Jeff Dunham and Walter

Comedian Jeff Dunham (with Walter) will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday.

 Provided/North Charleston Coliseum

Today

Children's Theatre

What: FBN Productions will present “The Three Little Pigs” as a comedic opera with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Designed for ages pre-K to age 5.

When: 10-11 a.m. April 4

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $2 per child; free for accompanying adults

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2WrSkYQ

Laugh for a Lincoln

What: Three acts of improv comedy.

When: 8 p.m. April 4

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2JO6Vwv

Friday

‘Broken Bone Bathtub’

What: An immersive theater experience, a one-woman show from Siobhan O’Loughlin about her courage to ask for help after a serious bike accident, exploring the themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. Small, intimate performances at private residences in North Charleston and Hanahan.

When: April 5-7

Where: Address revealed after ticket purchase (in private residences)

Price: $30

More Info: brokenbonebathtub.com

Movie Night

What: For Movie Night, the Dee Norton Advocacy Center will screen Disney's "101 Dalmations," with food trucks, games and kids' activities. Bring blankets or chairs; leashed pets welcome.

When: 6-9 p.m. April 5

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-723-3600, deenortoncenter.org/support/events

'Seussical the Musical Jr.'

What: Based on the works of Dr. Seuss, with Horton and the Whos, the Cat in the Hat and more.

When: 7 p.m. April 5 and 12; 3 p.m. April 6-7 and 13

Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Saturday

'Dinner Detective'

What: Comedic murder mystery dinner theater where attendees will solve a crime that involves the entire audience.

When: 6-9 p.m. April 6

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $54.99-$59.99

More Info: 404-245-3734, bit.ly/2Fw9Jc8

Queen Street Harmony

What: This Queen Street Harmony series event will feature David Burney singing the songs of Johnny Cash, with Rod Abernethy and special guest Darby Wilcox.

When: 7-9 p.m. April 6

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-4487, queenstreetplayhouse.org/qsharmony

Choral Concert

What: The Singers of Summerville will present "As Time Goes By," featuring a jazz combo and arrangements from Gershwin, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-873-1230, singersofsummerville.org/concert_schedule.htm

Derek Hough

What: "Derek Hough: Live! The Tour" features the acclaimed Emmy award-winning dancer on his first solo tour, exploring styles ranging from ballroom to tap, salsa to hip-hop.

When: 8 p.m. April 6

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $48-$84+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sunday

Classical Ballet

What: Classical Ballet Centre of Summerville will present “Paquita” for its students' spring performance.

When: 5:30 p.m. April 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-312-4627, classicalballetcentre.com

Monday 

'O Brother'

What: Screening of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" as part of the Music Hall's Coen Brothers Film Series.

When: 7 p.m. April 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday

TEDxCharleston

What: TEDxCharleston is an all-day immersion experience designed to enrich the Charleston community with presentations and entertainment from local speakers. This year's theme is "Currents."

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $67.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2TJa9Rw

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 10 and 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Jeff Dunham

What: Comedian Jeff Dunham, known for his characters Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, brings his “Passively Aggressive” tour town and a new character or two may be unveiled.

When: 7 p.m. April 10

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $45-$150+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Midweek at Midtown

What: "Broadway to Charleston" is this week's Midweek at Midtown presentation, featuring international musical theater star Leah Edwards performing show tunes and jazz standards.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 10

Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org/productions