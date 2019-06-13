Friday
Spring Spectacular
What: Charleston Youth Company’s "How to Succeed in Movies Without Really Trying, Part 2," an original musical set in the 1920s.
When: 7 p.m. June 14-15
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-766-4007, charlestonyouthcompany.com
Movie in the Park
What: Summerville Parks & Rec will screen “Back to the Future” at its free outdoor movie night.
When: 8-11 p.m. June 14
Where: Brown Family Park at Nexton, 3000 Front St., Summerville
More Info: 843-871-6000, bit.ly/2I1VE8T
Saturday
‘Is This Art? V’
What: This stand-up comedy show will include sets from comedian Hillary Begley, Tom Peters, Heather Corbo, Michael Clayton and Vernon Moses.
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Flowertown Players Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, http://bit.ly/2I80EJ9
Creekside Comedy
What: TK Kelly, writer with Comedy Central's "Tosh.O," will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Joseph Coker and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will fill out the lineup.
When: 9-11 p.m. June 15
Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/31gnTIs
Monday
‘Summer of Potter’
What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” It will also host a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit throughout the series.
When: 7 p.m. June 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2I25F5M
Tuesday June 18
Plantation Singers
What: This program by a capella and percussion gospel group the Plantation Singers will feature traditional Gullah spirituals and the sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry, presented in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, as part of the library's series of events to honor the Emanuel AME victims.
When: 6 p.m. June 18
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2I3OPDU
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “The Muppet Movie” and continue with a different screening each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. June 19
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 years and younger
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2K4gfeT
Starlight Cinema
What: Each Wednesday through Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. The series kicks off with “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”
When: 8:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ME48as