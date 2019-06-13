Harry Potter
Rupert Grint (left) and Daniel Radcliffe in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," which will be shown June 17 at Charleston Music Hall as part of the "Summer of Potter."

 Warner Brothers

Friday

Spring Spectacular

What: Charleston Youth Company’s "How to Succeed in Movies Without Really Trying, Part 2," an original musical set in the 1920s.

When: 7 p.m. June 14-15

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-766-4007, charlestonyouthcompany.com

Movie in the Park

What: Summerville Parks & Rec will screen “Back to the Future” at its free outdoor movie night.

When: 8-11 p.m. June 14

Where: Brown Family Park at Nexton, 3000 Front St., Summerville

More Info: 843-871-6000, bit.ly/2I1VE8T

Saturday

‘Is This Art? V’

What: This stand-up comedy show will include sets from comedian Hillary Begley, Tom Peters, Heather Corbo, Michael Clayton and Vernon Moses.

When: 8 p.m. June 15

Where: Flowertown Players Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, http://bit.ly/2I80EJ9

Creekside Comedy

What: TK Kelly, writer with Comedy Central's "Tosh.O," will headline this stand-up comedy show, and Joseph Coker and host Keith “Big Daddy” Dee will fill out the lineup.

When: 9-11 p.m. June 15

Where: Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/31gnTIs

Monday

‘Summer of Potter’

What: The Charleston Music Hall will continue its Harry Potter film series with “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” It will also host a Harry-Potter themed art exhibit throughout the series.

When: 7 p.m. June 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2I25F5M

Tuesday June 18

Plantation Singers

What: This program by a capella and percussion gospel group the Plantation Singers will feature traditional Gullah spirituals and the sacred music of the South Carolina Lowcountry, presented in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, as part of the library's series of events to honor the Emanuel AME victims.

When: 6 p.m. June 18

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2I3OPDU

Wednesday

Family Film Series

What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will screen “The Muppet Movie” and continue with a different screening each Wednesday through Aug. 20.

When: 11 a.m. June 19

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $4 general; free for ages 10 years and younger

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2K4gfeT

Starlight Cinema

What: Each Wednesday through Aug. 21, guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. The series kicks off with “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”

When: 8:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ME48as

