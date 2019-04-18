Today
Benefit Concert
What: Mandy Harvey, singer, songwriter and motivational speaker, will hold a benefit concert for the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind.
When: 6 p.m. April 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$100
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2C3jT36
'Beauty and Beast'
What: Charleston Stage presents Disney's tale as old as time, "Beauty and the Beast."
When: Various evening and matinee performances April 18-21 and 25-28
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28.75-$70.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Doll's House, Part 2’
What: Pure Theatre presents the continuation of the story of Nora Helmer, originally from Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 18-20; 3 p.m. April 20
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Lion in Winter’
What: Threshold Rep will present “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman, set in the palace of King Henry II of England in Chinon, France, during Christmas of 1183.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 18-20 and April 26-27; 3 p.m. April 21
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
‘Horrible Thing’
What: Local comedian Greg Tavares of The Have Nots tells the true story about the time he almost died on vacation.
When: 8 p.m. April 18
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2WZESvy
Friday
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 19
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Saturday
‘Flat Stanley’
What: Charleston Stage will present “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” based on Jeff Brown’s best-selling children’s book about Stanley Lambchop.
When: 11 a.m. April 20 and 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Ray Charles Tribute
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents "Mess Around: A Tribute to Ray Charles featuring Manny Houston." Joining Charleston native Houston will be the Raylettes, including Zandrina Dunning, Alva Anderson and Tonya Williams.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2X0Waif
‘Is This Art? IV’
What: Hosted by Josh Bates, this night of stand-up comedy will feature Ian Aber out of Atlanta, Cody Hughes of Asheville, with John Pope and locals Sarah Napier and Bill Davis.
When: 8 p.m. April 20
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2UAwYfD
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. April 20
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
'Jokes at Two Blokes'
What: Keith "Big Daddy" Dee will host an evening of stand-up comedy with Comedy Central's Tracy Smith and Tanner Riley.
When: 9-11 p.m. April 20
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2KwropV
Monday
‘Casablanca’
What: Charleston Music Hall is teaming up with Rue de Jean for dinner and a screening of the classic film “Casablanca.”
When: 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. dinner seating options; 7:30 p.m. film April 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$75 options
More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2XqGTlJ
Tuesday
‘Madea's Farewell’
What: “Madea's Farewell Play Tour” from Tyler Perry.
When: 7 p.m. April 23
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$70+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Gm9nXn
David Sedaris
What: David Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session following the release of his newest book “Calypso.”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45.50-$55.50
More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2X0NjXI