Ian Aber

Stand-up comedian Ian Aber from Atlanta will perform at "Is This Art? IV" at the home of the Flowertown Players on Saturday.

 File/Provided

Today

Benefit Concert

What: Mandy Harvey, singer, songwriter and motivational speaker, will hold a benefit concert for the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind.

When: 6 p.m. April 18

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$100

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2C3jT36

'Beauty and Beast'

What: Charleston Stage presents Disney's tale as old as time, "Beauty and the Beast."

When: Various evening and matinee performances April 18-21 and 25-28

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28.75-$70.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

‘Doll's House, Part 2’ 

What: Pure Theatre presents the continuation of the story of Nora Helmer, originally from Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 18-20; 3 p.m. April 20

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

‘Lion in Winter’

What: Threshold Rep will present “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman, set in the palace of King Henry II of England in Chinon, France, during Christmas of 1183.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 18-20 and April 26-27; 3 p.m. April 21

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

‘Horrible Thing’

What: Local comedian Greg Tavares of The Have Nots tells the true story about the time he almost died on vacation.

When: 8 p.m. April 18

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2WZESvy

Friday

Sound of Charleston

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. April 19

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Saturday

‘Flat Stanley’

What: Charleston Stage will present “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” based on Jeff Brown’s best-selling children’s book about Stanley Lambchop.

When: 11 a.m. April 20 and 27

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Ray Charles Tribute

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra presents "Mess Around: A Tribute to Ray Charles featuring Manny Houston." Joining Charleston native Houston will be the Raylettes, including Zandrina Dunning, Alva Anderson and Tonya Williams. 

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$60

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2X0Waif

‘Is This Art? IV’

What: Hosted by Josh Bates, this night of stand-up comedy will feature Ian Aber out of Atlanta, Cody Hughes of Asheville, with John Pope and locals Sarah Napier and Bill Davis.

When: 8 p.m. April 20

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2UAwYfD

Improv Riot

What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.

When: 8 p.m. April 20

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $14

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu

'Jokes at Two Blokes'

What: Keith "Big Daddy" Dee will host an evening of stand-up comedy with Comedy Central's Tracy Smith and Tanner Riley.

When: 9-11 p.m. April 20

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road,  Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-259-8972, bit.ly/2KwropV

Monday

‘Casablanca’

What: Charleston Music Hall is teaming up with Rue de Jean for dinner and a screening of the classic film “Casablanca.”

When: 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. dinner seating options; 7:30 p.m. film April 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$75 options

More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2XqGTlJ

Tuesday

‘Madea's Farewell’

What: “Madea's Farewell Play Tour” from Tyler Perry.

When: 7 p.m. April 23

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$70+

More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Gm9nXn

David Sedaris

What: David Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session following the release of his newest book “Calypso.”

When: 7:30 p.m. April 23

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45.50-$55.50

More Info: 843-724-5212, bit.ly/2X0NjXI