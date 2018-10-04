Joel Watson

Pure Theatre will present its production of "Sweat" Oct. 4 at Dock Street Theatre. 

 Provided/David Mandel Photography

Today

‘Suspiria’

What: Terrace Theater will host a special screening of Dario Argento’s 1977 film classic “Suspiria.” A discussion will follow the film.

When: 7:20-8:50 p.m. Oct. 4

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $12.50

More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com

‘Sweat’

What: Pure Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a group of friends who work together on the factory floor and how they find themselves pitted against one another when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust.

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6; 3 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston

Price: $15-$32

More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com

Friday

'Poe: Play in the Dark'

What: An original music and movement exploration of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe based on the composition of his masterwork “The Raven,” presented by the Charleston Arts Festival.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com/poe

'Myth of an Atom'

What: Brainchild of visual designer Christian Hannon and musician-producer Fallen Atom, "Myth of an Atom" is an audiovisual performance that fuses hip-hop, R&B, sound reactive imagery and more as well as it explores the nature of light, sound and the cinematic experience with a live band.

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

Saturday

Backpack Journalist

What: A short film festival featuring documentary photography, storytelling, collections of oral histories and real-world journalism experiences from students throughout the Lowcountry, with films about Charleston’s maritime history, its role in the civil rights era and its local parks.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Comedy Hour

What: Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods & Cocktails will host a comedy hour with host Keith Dee and comedians Hilliary Begley and Cody Daniel Hughes.

When: Seating 6:45 p.m., show 8 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $12

More info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

Sunday

Lowcountry Love

What: A pay-what-you-can showcase performance and fundraiser for "Shakespeare For All.”

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Charleston Visitors Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-696-2761, actorstheatreofsc.org

Tuesday

Eddie Izzard

What: Comedian Eddie Izzard brings his “Believe Me Tour” to Charleston. The show will not be suitable for children.

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39-$79

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org