Today
‘Suspiria’
What: Terrace Theater will host a special screening of Dario Argento’s 1977 film classic “Suspiria.” A discussion will follow the film.
When: 7:20-8:50 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $12.50
More Info: 843-762-9494, terracetheater.com
‘Sweat’
What: Pure Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a group of friends who work together on the factory floor and how they find themselves pitted against one another when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6; 3 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $15-$32
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Friday
'Poe: Play in the Dark'
What: An original music and movement exploration of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe based on the composition of his masterwork “The Raven,” presented by the Charleston Arts Festival.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com/poe
'Myth of an Atom'
What: Brainchild of visual designer Christian Hannon and musician-producer Fallen Atom, "Myth of an Atom" is an audiovisual performance that fuses hip-hop, R&B, sound reactive imagery and more as well as it explores the nature of light, sound and the cinematic experience with a live band.
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Saturday
Backpack Journalist
What: A short film festival featuring documentary photography, storytelling, collections of oral histories and real-world journalism experiences from students throughout the Lowcountry, with films about Charleston’s maritime history, its role in the civil rights era and its local parks.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Comedy Hour
What: Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods & Cocktails will host a comedy hour with host Keith Dee and comedians Hilliary Begley and Cody Daniel Hughes.
When: Seating 6:45 p.m., show 8 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $12
More info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Sunday
Lowcountry Love
What: A pay-what-you-can showcase performance and fundraiser for "Shakespeare For All.”
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Visitors Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-696-2761, actorstheatreofsc.org
Tuesday
Eddie Izzard
What: Comedian Eddie Izzard brings his “Believe Me Tour” to Charleston. The show will not be suitable for children.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$79
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org