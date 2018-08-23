Lady Day (copy)

NaKeisha Daniel stars in the leading role of the Footlight Players' production of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill," which runs through Sept. 2.

Today

‘Lady Day’

What: The Tony Award-winning play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” about one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in which Holiday, played by Charleston’s Nakeisha Daniel, recounts her life and career.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 2

Where: Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$39

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

'Next to Normal'

What: Flowertown Player’s production of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning rock musical about the power mental illness has on families, "Next to Normal."

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 23-25, 3 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $22-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org

Friday

Open Mic

What: Join Itinerant Literate in its backyard for verse, storytelling, music and more. All are welcome to bring snacks and libations of their choice.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

‘The Mating Instinct’

What: Last shows of South of Broadway’s production of “The Mating Instinct,” a play about a young adult novel that inspires conspiracy and conflict for the author after his wife suspects the book to be about a real-life affair between him and one of his high school students.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 3 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com

Saturday

‘Treasure Island’

What: A play based on the novel of piracy, murder, money and mutiny on the seas by Robert Louis Stevenson.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, show runs through Sept. 15

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

Pride Pageant

What: Empress and Emperor pageant to celebrate Charleston Pride 2018 featuring special performances from previous winners.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 25

Where: Midtown Productions, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: info@charlestonpride.org, charlestonpride.org/pageant

Arnez J   

What: Hosted by Star 99.7’s own Shaun Jones, Def Comedy Jam and BET Comic View Comedian Arnez J will perform at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

When: 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: North Charleston Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

Price: $30-$50

More Info: bit.ly/2OJcA4E

Sunday

‘Legacy’

What: A retrospective showcase of the 1980’s most queer-relevant pop music performed by Ivana Jungmann.

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: South of Broadway Theatre Co. Studios, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-697-3359, legacy.brownpapertickets.com

Wednesday

‘Mamma Mia!’

What: Debut of Charleston Stage’s 2018-19 season with the international musical based on the songs of ABBA. The musical takes place on a Greek island when a young girl on the eve of her wedding seeks to discover the identity of her father among three possible men.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, shows run through Sept. 23

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $33-$70

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com