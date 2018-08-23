Today
‘Lady Day’
What: The Tony Award-winning play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” about one of Billie Holiday’s last performances in which Holiday, played by Charleston’s Nakeisha Daniel, recounts her life and career.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 2
Where: Footlight Players, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$39
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
'Next to Normal'
What: Flowertown Player’s production of the Tony and Pulitzer-winning rock musical about the power mental illness has on families, "Next to Normal."
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 23-25, 3 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $22-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
Open Mic
What: Join Itinerant Literate in its backyard for verse, storytelling, music and more. All are welcome to bring snacks and libations of their choice.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
‘The Mating Instinct’
What: Last shows of South of Broadway’s production of “The Mating Instinct,” a play about a young adult novel that inspires conspiracy and conflict for the author after his wife suspects the book to be about a real-life affair between him and one of his high school students.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 3 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Saturday
‘Treasure Island’
What: A play based on the novel of piracy, murder, money and mutiny on the seas by Robert Louis Stevenson.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, show runs through Sept. 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Pride Pageant
What: Empress and Emperor pageant to celebrate Charleston Pride 2018 featuring special performances from previous winners.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 25
Where: Midtown Productions, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: info@charlestonpride.org, charlestonpride.org/pageant
Arnez J
What: Hosted by Star 99.7’s own Shaun Jones, Def Comedy Jam and BET Comic View Comedian Arnez J will perform at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
When: 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: North Charleston Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd.
Price: $30-$50
More Info: bit.ly/2OJcA4E
Sunday
‘Legacy’
What: A retrospective showcase of the 1980’s most queer-relevant pop music performed by Ivana Jungmann.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: South of Broadway Theatre Co. Studios, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-697-3359, legacy.brownpapertickets.com
Wednesday
‘Mamma Mia!’
What: Debut of Charleston Stage’s 2018-19 season with the international musical based on the songs of ABBA. The musical takes place on a Greek island when a young girl on the eve of her wedding seeks to discover the identity of her father among three possible men.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, shows run through Sept. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$70
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com