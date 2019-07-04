Today
Dance Party
What: The James Brown Dance Party features Adam Chase (The Chase Brothers), Lee Barbour (Gradual Lean), Scott Flynn (Odesza), Kevin Gatzke (Dynamo), Shannon Hoover (Jonathan Scales Fourchestra), Eleazar Shafer (Machine Gun Preacher) and Jamar Woods (The Fritz).
When: 9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-571-4343, bit.ly/2SQ3olz
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This last installment is Homegrown Night and will feature "island vibes and feel-good funk music" from Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 5
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2ZN6YLZ
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from The Rising Tide. Vendors will be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 5
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KDvvzR
Better Than Ezra
What: A big part of the 1990s pop/rock scene, Better Than Ezra has continued to tour and will make a stop in Charleston on Friday.
When: 8 p.m. July 5
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2JiB5V0
Improv Riot
What: Theatre 99 ensemble members will take suggestions from the audience at this improv night.
When: 8 p.m. July 5
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $14
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2Kxr7Tu
Saturday
Harambee Dance
What: Harambee Dance Company of New York will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a homecoming performance of dance with live gospel (Season with Duane Branch), jazz (Rochelle Whitney) and African music. “Harambee” means “let’s pull together” in Swahili and the company was founded by Sandella and Frank Malloy of Charleston.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 6
Where: James Island Charter High School, 1000 Fort Johnson Road
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2X9dnV6
'Broadway Rewind'
What: Broadway revue with selections from contemporary shows, the Great American Songbook and the roots of American musical theater.
When: Various evening and matinee showtimes, July 6-7 and 10-14
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite A-112
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, bit.ly/2XJ6Vng
Terence Young
What: Guitarist Terence Young will bring his “Terence Young Experience” to Charleston. Young lives in Columbia and has shared the stage with The Temptations, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Al Jarreau, Roberta Flack and others.
When: 8 p.m. July 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday July 8
'Fly Me to the Moon'
What: Local sister act Gracie & Lacy will perform their new "galaxy-inspired" show at numerous local libraries, in conjunction with the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, with song and dance hits of 1969 and stories of the astronauts that first set foot on the moon.
When: Numerous morning and afternoon showtimes July 8-24
Where: Downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
Wednesday
Starlight Cinema
What: Guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic to enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars. This date will feature “The House With a Clock in its Walls.”
When: 8:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/31XKtGj