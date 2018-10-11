Today
Comedy Night
What: Freehouse Brewery will team up with Keith Dee to present its inaugural comedy night featuring acts Rollin’ Jay Moore and Sam Mazany.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., Ste. B, North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: facebook.com/keithdeecomedy
Steven Wright
What: Comedian and actor Steven Wright will perform a stand-up set. Dinner add-ons are available during registration.
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 11, rescheduled from Sept. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$48
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Movie in the Park
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a family movie screening of “Coco,” featuring games, activities, food and drinks inspired by Hispanic culture. Registration is encouraged.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Corrine Jones Playground, 36 Marlow Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
‘The Addams Family’
What: The James Island Junior Theater will open its second season with a production of “The Addams Family.” The show will run through Oct. 21.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $6-$25
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Dusty Slay
What: Charleston-boy-done-good Dusty Slay will headline the second installment of the Queen Street Comedy series with Tyler Wood and Sarah Napier.
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Saturday
‘The 39 Steps’
What: Opening weekend for Footlight Player’s production of “The 39 Steps,” Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed comedy with more than 150 eccentric characters played by four actors. The show will run through Oct. 28.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$32
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Wednesday
‘The Wolves’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston will present Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” directed by Glenda Byars Johnson. Shows will run through Oct. 28.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct 17
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
‘Of Mice and Men’
What: A production of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of the American spirit and the bonds of friendship chronicling a few days in the lives of two migrant workers. The show will run through Nov. 4.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com