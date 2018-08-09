Today
Brewery Comedy
What: Herron Entertainment will present its cross-country brewery comedy tour at Ghost Monkey for a night of laughs and drinks.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-3462, ghostmonkeybrewery.com
Friday
Hitchcock Month
What: Month-long screening of Hitchcock movies. This week’s movie will be “Vertigo.”
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 North Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org
Saturday
The Yes Factor
What: Charity variety show featuring local performers where the crowd decides who wins. In addition to the performances there will be a silent auction, open beer and wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Attire is cocktail casual.
When: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Sweetgrass Pavilion, Wild Dunes, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $50
More Info: 843-696-0761, mpcommunityarts.org/events
‘Grand Budapest Hotel’
What: This Summer of Wes series event will feature a screening of “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” directed by Wes Anderson. Dinner add-ons will be available during registration.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Punk n’ Drag
What: Where drag queens meet punk rock: an evening of live music and performances by Leslie Lain, Alert The Media, Public Luxuries, DerPot and the Nevernauts.
When: 8 p.m-1 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 310-801-2727, charlestontinroof.com
Monday
Harry Potter Marathon
What: In the spirit of heading back to school, the Charleston County Public Library will screen all eight of the Harry Potter movies for students to get some tips and pointers on how to survive another year of school.
When: Noon, Aug. 13-18
Where: Charleston County Public Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Drag Bingo
What: Drag queen Patti O’Furniture will host a night of bingo, comedy and unlimited snuggles with a room of cats. One complimentary drink is included in ticket price but happy hour specials will run through the night. Bingo will feature cat-themed prizes.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Pounce Cate Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com