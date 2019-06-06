pc-071318-fe-parentscene-16.jpg (copy)

Today

Django Reinhardt

What: “Django a Gogo,” a show by guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel, celebrates the music and spirit of French guitar master Django Reinhardt.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Z2YX6m

Leah Suarez 

What: Vocalist Leah Suarez returns to Charleston after recently making Mexico City her home base to present “Decolores: An Evening with Leah Suarez & Friends.”

When: 6:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Suzanne Allen Studio, 24 Dewey St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$25

More Info: 843-709-7928, bit.ly/2KcRz2X

‘Hands on a Hard Body’

What: This musical based on a 1997 documentary features 10 determined Texans determined to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. It will run through June 9.

When: 8 p.m. May 30-31, June 6-8; 3 p.m. June 2 and 9

Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2IBaN1E

Friday

Gregory Porter

What: Charleston Music Hall will host an evening with Grammy Award winner jazz vocalist Gregory Porter.

When: 7 p.m. June 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $59.50-$79.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2X4LLNi

Saturday

Character Breakfast

What: Join Lowcountry Parent for a tea party featuring characters from "Alice in Wonderland."

When: 8:30-9:30 and 10-11 a.m. June 8

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-856-7900, bit.ly/2Z1eXVA

‘Peninsula Stories’

What: “The Peninsula Stories” documentary, directed by KrisKaylin Productions, unveils the roots of the athletic output of Charleston.

When: 11 a.m. June 8

Where: Cinebarre Mount Pleasant 11, 963 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $20

More Info: 844-462-7342, bit.ly/2KfzTUy

Sunday

Staged Reading

What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com

Monday

Movie at the Mall

What: Citadel Mall will host a screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

When: 6-8 p.m. June 10

Where: Citadel Mall Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2I9cL7A

Wednesday

Family Film Series

What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will kick off with “The Wizard of Oz” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20.

When: 11 a.m. June 12

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: $4

More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2ELGeUa

