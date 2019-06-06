Today
Django Reinhardt
What: “Django a Gogo,” a show by guitarist and composer Stephane Wrembel, celebrates the music and spirit of French guitar master Django Reinhardt.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Z2YX6m
Leah Suarez
What: Vocalist Leah Suarez returns to Charleston after recently making Mexico City her home base to present “Decolores: An Evening with Leah Suarez & Friends.”
When: 6:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Suzanne Allen Studio, 24 Dewey St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-709-7928, bit.ly/2KcRz2X
‘Hands on a Hard Body’
What: This musical based on a 1997 documentary features 10 determined Texans determined to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. It will run through June 9.
When: 8 p.m. May 30-31, June 6-8; 3 p.m. June 2 and 9
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 South Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2IBaN1E
Friday
Gregory Porter
What: Charleston Music Hall will host an evening with Grammy Award winner jazz vocalist Gregory Porter.
When: 7 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$79.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2X4LLNi
Saturday
Character Breakfast
What: Join Lowcountry Parent for a tea party featuring characters from "Alice in Wonderland."
When: 8:30-9:30 and 10-11 a.m. June 8
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-7900, bit.ly/2Z1eXVA
‘Peninsula Stories’
What: “The Peninsula Stories” documentary, directed by KrisKaylin Productions, unveils the roots of the athletic output of Charleston.
When: 11 a.m. June 8
Where: Cinebarre Mount Pleasant 11, 963 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 844-462-7342, bit.ly/2KfzTUy
Sunday
Staged Reading
What: Fifth Wall Productions will host a staged reading series featuring free mimosas on the second Sunday of each month.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-957-7136, charlestontheater.com
Monday
Movie at the Mall
What: Citadel Mall will host a screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
When: 6-8 p.m. June 10
Where: Citadel Mall Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-8321, bit.ly/2I9cL7A
Wednesday
Family Film Series
What: The 13th annual Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series will kick off with “The Wizard of Oz” and will continue each Wednesday through Aug. 20.
When: 11 a.m. June 12
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-9494, bit.ly/2ELGeUa