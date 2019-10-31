Butcher Stories

Comedian Andy Livengood's production at Pure Theatre, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, opens Sunday.

Today

Horror Film Series

What: Retro Horror Film Series: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968).

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Citadel Mall Stadium 16, 2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: bit.ly/2nVLiQs

‘Pirates of Penzance’

What: The CSU Lyric Theatre Department presents the musical, "Pirates of Penzance."

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $15-$20; Free for students, faculty and staff

More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2Prls2s

‘Lie of the Mind’

What: The C of C Theatre Department presents Sam Shepard's “A Lie of the Mind.”

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10

Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$20

More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn

‘There Were None’

What: Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe Street, Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com

‘American Macbeth’

What: The Actors Theatre of S.C. will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,” a twist on Shakespeare’s tragedy, set in 1699 on the Carolina coast.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org

‘Nevermore!’

What: Charleston Stage's “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe before his death.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

‘Lifespan of a Fact’ 

What: Pure Theatre's comedy about a determined young fact-checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.

When: Through Nov. 23

Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org

‘Can't Buy Me Love’

What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an 80's classic.

When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16

Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 34west.org

Mystery Theatre

What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.

When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

‘Rocky Horror’

What: Special screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R).

When: 9:21 p.m. Oct. 31, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $8-$14;

More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Friday

‘America Street’

What: Screening of the documentary, “America Street,” about the challenges that African Americans face on Charleston’s East Side neighborhood, followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: C of C School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming

‘Ghost Quartet’ 

What: From Tony award-nominated composer and lyricist Dave Malloy, this production is a song cycle about love, death and whiskey that spans seven centuries and connects four souls. It is a mystical look at the stories we tell and why they endure.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2; 3 p.m. Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/ghostquartet

‘Simon & Garfunkel Story’

What: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” features huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits from Simon & Garfunkel in an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the folk-rock duo.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$75+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Purely Mental’

What: Local illusionist Howard Blackwell’s “spooky all-mentalism show” for Halloween.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Chanticleer

What: Grammy award-winning all-male chorus with selections ranging from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $19-$68

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘Dark Side of The Dead’

What: Cosmic Charlie presents “Dark Side of The Dead,” a hybrid show featuring the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd during a screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$22

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Saturday

N. Chas. POPS!

What: The North Charleston POPS! present “Great Movies, Grand Piano,” a celebration of both Oscar-winning hits and the People’s Choice for best music, including selections from “The Sting,” “Casablanca” and more.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $16-$32-plus

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Broadway Rhythms’

What: “A Night on the Red Carpet: Broadway Rhythms" will honor Valerie Morris, dean of the C of C School of the Arts, with entertainment, food and a silent auction.

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$125

More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31RM6DX

‘Deconstructing Abbey Road’

What: “Deconstructing Abbey Road Live” is a multimedia lecture from Beatleologist Scott Freiman with a track-by-track journey through The Beatles’ Abbey Road Studios.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Late Night Snacks’

What: Sketch comedy variety show, featuring Vernon Moses and Vince Fabra and hosted by Mystery Meat (rapper BLKPAPA and DJ White Smoke).

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Sunday

‘Butcher Stories’ 

What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, his comedy blog and real interactions with clueless customers.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24

Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/ButcherStoriesNovember

Patton Oswalt

What: Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt with his rescheduled stand-up performance.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $44-$64+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Monday

Film Screening: MTV

What: “I Want My MTV” is a documentary about the beginning of the cable news channel, the music videos that defined a generation and where the creators are now.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Jazz Ensemble

What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present a fall concert of jazz band favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/349eJ15

Ovation Concert

What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$50

More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org

Wednesday

‘Baroque to Jazz’

What: Midweek at Midtown Chamber Music series event with members of the Charleston Symphony, with selections covering centuries of music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

What: Original jazz and swing band.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29.50-$49.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com