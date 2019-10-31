Today
Horror Film Series
What: Retro Horror Film Series: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968).
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Citadel Mall Stadium 16, 2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2nVLiQs
‘Pirates of Penzance’
What: The CSU Lyric Theatre Department presents the musical, "Pirates of Penzance."
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 3 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $15-$20; Free for students, faculty and staff
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/2Prls2s
‘Lie of the Mind’
What: The C of C Theatre Department presents Sam Shepard's “A Lie of the Mind.”
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 10
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘There Were None’
What: Agatha Christie’s classic masterpiece about 10 strangers lured to a remote island by a mysterious host and then, murder.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe Street, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘American Macbeth’
What: The Actors Theatre of S.C. will present “Clarence Felder’s American ‘Macbeth,” a twist on Shakespeare’s tragedy, set in 1699 on the Carolina coast.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 2
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-696-2761, ActorsTheatreOfSC.Org
‘Nevermore!’
What: Charleston Stage's “Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld,” is a speculation on what might have happened to Edgar Allan Poe before his death.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
‘Lifespan of a Fact’
What: Pure Theatre's comedy about a determined young fact-checker in the field of publishing that stirs up some trouble with the editor.
When: Through Nov. 23
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
‘Can't Buy Me Love’
What: A lovesick writer pays her boss to marry her in this comedic twist on an 80's classic.
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 34west.org
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows include "Inspector NoClue's Murder Mystery," "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Rocky Horror’
What: Special screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (R).
When: 9:21 p.m. Oct. 31, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $8-$14;
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Friday
‘America Street’
What: Screening of the documentary, “America Street,” about the challenges that African Americans face on Charleston’s East Side neighborhood, followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: C of C School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming
‘Ghost Quartet’
What: From Tony award-nominated composer and lyricist Dave Malloy, this production is a song cycle about love, death and whiskey that spans seven centuries and connects four souls. It is a mystical look at the stories we tell and why they endure.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2; 3 p.m. Nov. 2; 7 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org/ghostquartet
‘Simon & Garfunkel Story’
What: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” features huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits from Simon & Garfunkel in an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the folk-rock duo.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Purely Mental’
What: Local illusionist Howard Blackwell’s “spooky all-mentalism show” for Halloween.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Chanticleer
What: Grammy award-winning all-male chorus with selections ranging from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $19-$68
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Dark Side of The Dead’
What: Cosmic Charlie presents “Dark Side of The Dead,” a hybrid show featuring the music of both the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd during a screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
N. Chas. POPS!
What: The North Charleston POPS! present “Great Movies, Grand Piano,” a celebration of both Oscar-winning hits and the People’s Choice for best music, including selections from “The Sting,” “Casablanca” and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32-plus
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Broadway Rhythms’
What: “A Night on the Red Carpet: Broadway Rhythms" will honor Valerie Morris, dean of the C of C School of the Arts, with entertainment, food and a silent auction.
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Footlight Players Theatre, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$125
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/31RM6DX
‘Deconstructing Abbey Road’
What: “Deconstructing Abbey Road Live” is a multimedia lecture from Beatleologist Scott Freiman with a track-by-track journey through The Beatles’ Abbey Road Studios.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Late Night Snacks’
What: Sketch comedy variety show, featuring Vernon Moses and Vince Fabra and hosted by Mystery Meat (rapper BLKPAPA and DJ White Smoke).
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Sunday
‘Butcher Stories’
What: Written and performed by comedian Andy Livengood, based on his past career as a meat and seafood counter manager, his comedy blog and real interactions with clueless customers.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4444, bit.ly/ButcherStoriesNovember
Patton Oswalt
What: Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt with his rescheduled stand-up performance.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $44-$64+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
Film Screening: MTV
What: “I Want My MTV” is a documentary about the beginning of the cable news channel, the music videos that defined a generation and where the creators are now.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Jazz Ensemble
What: The Horton School of Music Jazz Ensemble will present a fall concert of jazz band favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7966, bit.ly/349eJ15
Ovation Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston with guest pianist Andrew Armstrong and violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-345-9820, chambermusiccharleston.org
Wednesday
‘Baroque to Jazz’
What: Midweek at Midtown Chamber Music series event with members of the Charleston Symphony, with selections covering centuries of music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
What: Original jazz and swing band.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50-$49.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com