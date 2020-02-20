Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
‘RISE ABOVE’
What: The RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit is a touring, mobile movie theater that educates and inspires with the history and lessons of the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, also called the Red Tails, who served during World War II, sponsored by Lowcountry Aviation Sky Arrow.
When: Beginning of every hour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 23
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission; standard $5 museum parking rate
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
PechaKucha 36
What: Presenters in this installment of PechaKucha include actors, playwrights, writers, vocalists, producers, designers, healers and educators.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Our Town’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, based on Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Magnetic South
What: Magnetic South, in partnership with the College of Charleston’s Music Department will showcase Charleston Symphony’s wind and brass musicians performing György Ligeti, Luciano Berio, Jeffrey Rathbun and James McMillan.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center of the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7528, ext. 110, bit.ly/38BCSQz
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “Clean Improv Comedy,” which is suitable for younger audiences and suggestions are also taken from the crowd..
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $8 Clean Improv Comedy
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’
What: “Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020” will feature Season 28’s professional dancers, with special guest star Kate Flannery of NBC’s “The Office.”
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $58-$84+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Chippendales
What: Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12.75-$25.25
More Info: music-farm.com
Friday
‘Sounds of Motown’
What: The Sounds of Motown 2, a fundraiser for SCOPE 50, will feature live music for dancing, food, beverages and a raffle.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Seabrook Island Club, 3772 Seabrook Island Road
Price: $75
More Info: bit.ly/3bKjFy7
‘Homicide Hotel’
What: The Cane Bay Drama Comedy presents this murder mystery event, set during the opening of a new hotel. The evening includes a three-course dinner, dancing and a chance to solve the crime. Reservations required.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22; 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $25
More Info: 843-899-8786, ext. 1054, bit.ly/2u6CR89
‘Winter Winds’
What: Candlelight concert with principal members of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Proceeds will benefit music education programs for underserved youth.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/2SS0gT5
‘Death of Walt Disney’
What: “Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney: A Dark Look at the Happiest Place on Earth,” written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Zach Rettig, is a “darkly comic inversion of the Walt Disney persona.”
When: Various showtimes Feb. 21-29
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
‘Spark’
What: CofC's School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Spark,” a story of three sisters living in the U.S., with little economic means, who are caught in the mess of a recent war's aftermath when the soldiers come home.
When: Various performances Feb. 21-29
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
‘The Cigar Factory’
What: A staged reading of “The Cigar Factory,” a two-act play from local author Michele Moore, based on her award-winning novel, about two working class Catholic women - one African American and one Irish American - who chose to fight the system together, at a time when society was determined to keep them apart.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; 3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-4487, bit.ly/3bKhz0Z
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Saltwater Sounds’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present a marine-inspired musical performance for children, who will be able to see, hear and touch the instruments as demonstrated by professional musicians.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission (or membership)
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
‘Beyond Barbados’
What: Screening and discussion of the SCETV’s documentary “Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection,” which highlights how both the enslaved and slaveowners on British colonial plantations in the Caribbean shaped and informed the successful cultivation of indigo, rice and other cash crops in South Carolina and Georgia. This program is sponsored by the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2SmRlKv
‘Southern Soul Spectacular’
What: The “Valentine’s Southern Soul and R&B Spectacular” will feature Anthony Hamilton, Chubb Rock, Dee Dee Simon, Roi “Chip” Anthony and Geno Wesley.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $63-$90+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Last Night’
What: CofC's School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Last Night and the Night Before,” about a woman and her daughter, on the run from deep trouble, and what happens when they show up unexpectedly on her sister’s doorstep.
When: Various performances Feb. 22-28
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
Creekside Comedy
What: This Creekside Comedy Night will feature JABS, which is Jas, Jarrell Williams, Ariel, Brandon Rainwater and Scooter.
When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Jokes at Two Blokes
What: Stand-up comedy with Billy Anderson and Mike Masilotti.
When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite #101 Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/37B8XGE
Sunday
‘Total Praise II’
What: The Lowcountry Voices, directed by Nathan L. Nelson, will return for a concert with the Singers of Summerville, directed by Dr. Valerie Bullock.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Gullah Spirituals
What: “Awakening of the Ancestors Through Music” is a celebration of the ancestral music and traditional spirituals of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-818-4587, bit.ly/2qCoZQP
Concert Gala
What: The Charleston Academy of Music will present the Benefit Concert Gala, a festive Venetian Carnival Musical Soiree with student performances, food and wine reception, silent auction and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HJxcZ7
‘Organ-ic Percussion’
What: Percussionist Joseph Gramley and organist Wayne Helmly with a “Carnival” suite, ragtime piece and more.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-819-5576
Kate McGarry
What: Part of his three-part series, Quentin Baxter presents award-winning vocalist Kate McGarry and the 2019 Grammy-nominated McGarry/Ganz/Versace Trio.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse, 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-766-8814, baxtermusic.org
Monday
Film Screening
What: Charleston’s League of Women Voters will host a screening of the documentary, “Uncivil War: U.S. Elections Under Siege,” which discusses the issues of gerrymandering, voter suppression and disinformation. A panel discussion and audience Q&A will follow the film, featuring Anthony Silberfield of the Bertelsmann Foundation, Brian Hicks of The Post and Courier and Shayna Howell from the League of Women Voters.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free, but registration required.
More Info: 843-766-5416, lwvcharleston.org
Tuesday
‘Coming to Monuments’
What: The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission presents "Coming to Monuments," with the music and poetry of Marcus Amaker and performed by Charleston-based Dance Matters. The blend of dance and storytelling will be followed by a panel discussion with individuals who have made important contributions to the quest for civil rights, equality and social justice in the area, including Amaker, Dr. Millicent Brown and Thomasena Stokes-Marshall.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/coming-monuments
Wednesday
‘Wild Kratts’
What: The Kratt Brothers present “Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0: Activate Creature Power.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $19-$49+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com