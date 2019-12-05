Today
‘New Works’
What: 5th Wall Productions will present the New Works Festival, the culmination of the Matinee & Mimosas Staged Reading Series, featuring the final two selections for production. “Skin and Bones” by Laura Neill and “MLM is for Murder (Or, Your Side Hustle is Killing Us)” by John Bavoso. There also will be a staged reading of a new play, “Savings!” by Gina Femia.
When: Dec. 5-8
Where: South of Broadway Theater, 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2RdAU2P
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 5-22
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Yuletide Madrigal Feast
What: The College of Charleston Madrigal Singers will perform a Renaissance-style concert featuring sacred and secular holiday carols in a dinner theater format.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6
Where: Alumni Hall at Randolph Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$70
More Info: 843-953-8231, bit.ly/37oXXgQ
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: “Charlton Singleton’s Holiday Spectacular: Your Favorite Holiday Concert” will feature seasonal musical versions from Michael Bublé to Eartha Kitt and Nat King Cole to Mariah Carey.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’
What: Comedy about the residents of Doublewide, Texas (population: 10), who try prove their town’s legitimacy with a Battle of the Mangers competition with their Nativity at the Alamo display, presented by the Flowertown Players.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 14
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
‘Elf, The Musical’
What: Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, about Buddy, who was raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, but when he learns the truth, he asks Santa’s permission to leave the toy workshop and travel to New York City to find his true identity, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Friday
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
‘She Loves Me’
What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring parfumerie clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘All is Calm’
What: South Carolina premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on the true stories of soldiers stationed along the WWI Western Front during Christmas in 1914. The a capella production features selections ranging from iconic patriotic tunes to medieval ballads and European Christmas carols.
When: Various showtimes Dec. 6-22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Rare Bird’
What: The “Rare Bird” Workshop Show is HEART’s latest original production about an American public radio personality who finds out he’s adopted after the death of his parents and after receiving a mysterious package, he goes on a search to find his biological mother.
When: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: BoomTown, 1505 King St. Extension, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-408-1908, heartsc.org
‘The Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Glen Yost
What: Magician Glen Yost offers “motivatingly magical inspiration with a bit of humor added.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 1 p.m. family matinee Dec. 7
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
CSO Holiday Strings
What: The Charleston Symphony will perform its annual chamber music concert of holiday works by Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$40
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
CSO Holiday Brass
What: The CSO Brass Quintet will perform joyous holiday favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
Jingle Jam
What: Country artist Tracy Lawrence makes a stop on his “Made in America” tour. Proceeds will benefit Carolina Children’s Charity.
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $20-$25; $99 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2rjVtzQ
Christmas Concert
What: Paul Peart, a former Cane Bay High School football player and violinist will serve as concertmaster and perform at the 21st annual “Christmas at PC” concert, “The Gift for All Mankind,” featuring several student ensembles, choirs and orchestras.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Belk Auditorium, Presbyterian College, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton
Price: $12
More Info: 864-833-8470, bit.ly/2rVhs07
‘The Nutcracker’
What: Mt. Pleasant Performing Arts Company presents its 15th season of “The Nutcracker.” featuring 38 dance members and over 50 extras playing the roles of party children, mice and angels. Community members play the roles of Drosselmeyer, fathers in the party scene and Mother Ginger.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theatre, School of the Arts, 5109-B Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-971-7880, mppac.brownpapertickets.com
Celtic & Classical Christmas
What: The Taylor Festival Choir and Na Fidleiri, the Celtic fiddling ensemble, will perform “A Charleston Christmas: Celtic & Classical,” a blend of traditional holiday carols, instrumental jigs with a Celtic flavor and spiritual choral segments, with guest artist Joey Abarta.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com
‘Gospel Christmas’
What: The Charleston Gospel Choir and Gospel Christmas Orchestra will present the 20th annual “Gospel Christmas,” featuring traditional spirituals, gospel renditions and festival holiday arrangements.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 866-811-4111, charlestongospelchoir.org
Comedy Night
What: Creekside Comedy Night with stand-up comedians Grandma Lee and Bob Lauver, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 9 Dec. 7
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Ye71kk
Sunday December 8
Gracie & Lacy
What: Song-and-dance sisters Gracie & Lacy present their holiday program, “It’s a Wonderful Life Spectacular.”
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, bit.ly/2QPy9V9
‘A Southern Christmas’
What: The program will include “Carol of the Bells,” “Around the World at Christmas Time,” “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Leroy Anderson's “Sleigh Ride,” Corelli's Christmas Concerto and Christmas carols, performed by the Southcoast Symphony Community Orchestra.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: southcoastsymphony.com
Tuesday December 10
‘Festival of Music’
What: The Charleston Concert Band will present its annual family-friendly holiday concert.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Summerall Chapel at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: info@charlestonconcertband.org, bit.ly/2Xs64Vt
Wednesday
‘A Christmas Carol’
What: Traveling Literary Theater presents a reading of the abbreviated version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with British stage actor James Dyne in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Campbell Rotunda, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
‘Once on This Island’
What: Tony award-winning musical about a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love, guided by the mighty island gods.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$100
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org