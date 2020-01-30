Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora" and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: This play brings to life the questions and answers published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-12. Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.
When: 7:30 p.m. 30-31 and Feb. 1
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Piano Concert
What: College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will present a concert of Dave Brubeck’s jazz and classical music, with special guest pianists John Salmon and Annie Jeng.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5927, bit.ly/3aM0O5f
‘Super Freak’
What: In this sellout musical from 2018, a lovesick TV icon is on the run in this musical-comedy, with “superfly” tunes from Tom Jones to the Commodores, featuring co-founders Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 22
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org/tickets/super-freak
‘Over the River’
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” presented by Flowertown Players, is a heartwarming family comedy that follows an Italian-American from New Jersey, and the schemes his grandparents come up with to try to keep him from taking a job in Seattle.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Dave Chappelle
What: Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle has added another show to his local tour stop. The early show is sold out.
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $68-$88+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Friday
‘Side Show’
What: CofC's School of the Arts presents "Side Show 2020," an evening of short presentations by dance and music students, as they prepare for upcoming competitions, conferences and festivals.
When: 6:30 p.m. reception, 7:30 p.m. performances Jan. 31
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simon Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Donations suggested
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/3aQ50kC
‘Bandstand’
What: In this musical set in 1945, as America’s soldiers return from war, a group of veterans form a band for a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$100
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘You're Perfect, Now Change’
What: “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The play's tagline is "Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit."
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Holy City Magic
What: Magician Doc Docherty will present two evening “adult shows” on Friday and Saturday and an all ages matinee on Saturday.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1; 1 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Todd Snider
What: Folk-rock singer-songwriter Todd Snider with Chicago Farmer.
When: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Lion, Witch, Wardrobe’
What: Production of C.S. Lewis’s classic tale of adventure and discovery, “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Porgy and Bess’
What: Screening of the Met Opera’s production of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.” featuring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles.
When: 12:55 p.m. Feb. 1; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $18-$24
More Info: 843-762-4247, bit.ly/2O1mQr1
‘Wozzeck’
What: CCPL continues the MET Opera season with a screening of Berg's "Wozzeck," featuring baritone Peter Mattei, soprano Elza van den Heever, tenor Christopher Ventris, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn and tenor Gerhard Siegel.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36yPeHg
‘Overhaul’
What: Annex Dance Company, with Laura Ball and her Eclectic Chamber Orchestra, will present an evening of modern dance, from Bach to Massive Attack.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$18
More Info: 843-580-3775, annexdancecompany.org
Duke Pitchforks
What: The Duke Pitchforks return to Charleston for the 10th year for another performance to benefit HALOS. This year, the all-male a capella group will be joined by local a capella and percussion gospel group, Ann Caldwell & The Magnolia Singers.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-990-9570, bit.ly/37kAf56
Sunday
‘Ordinary Creatures’
What: Big Teeth Performance Collective will present, “Ordinary Creatures,” a show about monsters told through physical narrative, aerial acrobatics, ensemble exploration and dance.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater (School of the Arts), 5109-B W. Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $15-$22
More Info: bit.ly/30V8UnF
‘Una Sancta’
What: “Una Sancta: Out of Many, One” - Charleston-based, Irish composer Cormac O’Duffy has set the words of Catholic priest Max Josef Metzger in a cantata entitled Gefängnisgedichte (Prison Poems), performed by the Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-696-9670, tmgcharleston.com
Wednesday
Children's Theatre
What: Part of the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department’s Children’s Theatre Series, Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “African Folktales,” featuring a variety of characters from a wide range of cultures, in stories and music that celebrate the various folk tale traditions throughout the entire continent of Africa. Designed for kids in grades K-5.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 5
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $2 per child
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2RvouTJ
Film Festival
What: The “best-of-the-best” from the annual GLAS Animation Film Festival of Berkeley, Calif., An independent animation showcase of seven short films. from “the newest generation to redefine what’s possible in the medium.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com