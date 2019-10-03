Today
Gullah Culture
What: For "When I First Remember," Queen Atterberry and an ensemble of performers will blend music, dance and dialogue to tell the story of the inception of Gullah-Geechee culture, which is unique to the Lowcountry.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 866-811-4111, mojafestival.com
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Horror Film Series
What: Retro Horror Film Series: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) Oct. 3; John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (1982) Oct. 4-10.
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. nightly
Where: Citadel Mall Stadium 16, 2072 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: bit.ly/2nVLiQs
‘Choir Boy’
What: Tony Award-nominated play by Tarell Alvin McCraney about a young man at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys who wants to take the leadership position of the school’s legendary gospel choir.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-4; 3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 866-811-4111, mojafestival.com
C of C Play
What: "The Lady Demands Satisfaction" is a classic farce about a young maiden who must defend her inheritance in a duel, presented College of Charleston’s Theater Department.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 77; 2 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/2NEa9mn
‘Mary Page Marlowe’
What: Production by Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Tracy Letts about the fragility of life as it follows the title character, played by six actresses and one doll, presented by the Village Repertory Company.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 12
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Diary of Anne Frank’
What: The classic story receives a new adaptation, based on survivor testimonies and rediscovered writings from Anne Frank’s diary, presented by the Flowertown Players. Holocaust survivors with the Jewish Federation of Charleston will join a special talk-back with the cast after the Sunday matinee.
When: Various showtimes through Oct. 6
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
‘Southern Boys’
What: Charleston Black Theatre presents this musical about a group of first generation born free African-Americans who yearn for a life beyond the fields and plan to migrate to the North out of the Mississippi Delta.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5; 3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$37
More Info: 866-811-4111, mojafestival.com
‘The Gullah Lady’
What: Extending the Old Bethel Series, Sharon Cooper Murray will present “The Gullah Lady,” stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 866-811-4111, mojafestival.com
‘Comedy Supreme’
What: Chucktown Comedy Supreme is the newest from local comedy duo Nameless Numberhead, featuring sketch comedy, improv, music from Late Night TV.
When: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: South of Broadway Theatre Co., 1080 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: numberheadcomedy.com
Sunday
‘C.S. Lewis Onstage’
What: “C.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert” uses C.S. Lewis’ own words as award-winning actor Max McLean brings the brilliant Oxford Don to life, taking the audience on his extraordinary journey from hard-boiled atheist to “the most reluctant convert in all England.”
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49-$99
More Info: 832-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Craig Ferguson
What: Scottish-American comedian, actor and TV host Craig Ferguson.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38-$78
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Film Screening
What: Screening of “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” which follows her decades-long music career.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com