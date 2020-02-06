Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Our Town - Charleston Stage

Charleston Stage presents Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" at the Dock Street Theatre through Feb. 23.

 Charleston Stage/Provided

Today

Big Band Concert

What: Charleston’s Premier Big Band, featuring Nancy Clayton, will perform standards of the swing era at this 30th annual concert.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Room 130, Building 410, Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free, but call for tickets

More Info: 843-574-6012, bit.ly/2Op26tf

‘You're Perfect, Now Change’

What: “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships.

When: Various showtimes through Feb. 16

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$40

More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net

Friday

‘Waitress’

What: Broadway’s hit musical comedy about a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8; 2 p.m. Feb. 8-9

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $40-$75+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Our Town’

What: In Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, a boy and a girl live next door to each other, fall in love, marry, and over the course of a life together, discover the sweet secrets of love and life, presented by Charleston Stage.

When: Various showtimes through Feb. 23

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$67

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

‘Junk’

What: South Carolina premiere of a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Ayad Akhtar, a “financial thriller” set in the 1980s, at the height of the reign of the Junk Bond kings, presented by the Village Rep.

When: Various showtimes through Feb. 8

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com

CSO: Conrad Tao

What: Pianist and former child prodigy Conrad Tao returns to perform with the Charleston Symphony, featuring Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1, as part of this month’s Masterworks series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $27-$123

More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org

Kathleen Madigan

What: Comedian Kathleen Madigan returns to Charleston with her “8 O’Clock Happy Hour Tour.” Her stand-up special, “Bothering Jesus,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $39.50

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Saturday

Holy City Magic

What: Illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all-ages matinee.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Hawaiian Hula

What: Enjoy a taste of the islands with a Hawaiian hula dancing performance from Charleston-based Pu'uwa Ho' ano 'o Leikela hula group.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court

Price: Free

More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/36RcIHW

The Fab Four

What: Beatles tribute band with “uncanny, note-for-note live renditions” of the group’s popular songs, including three costume changes to represent every era of the Beatles’ career.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $34.50-$70

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Sunday

‘Mountainfilm’

What: The North Face presents “Mountainfilm on Tour,” a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films, curated from the annual festival in Colorado, which explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

When: 2 p.m. kids show; 7 p.m. adults show

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Monday

Steel Empire

What: A steel pan performance by Steel Empire, which originated from a line of steel pan makers, tuners and players, and has a mission to educate and revolutionize the steel pan.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Goose Creek Library, 32 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2Ul2YTz

2nd Monday Series

What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with early music ensemble Steve Rosenberg and Friends.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2UnCm4y

