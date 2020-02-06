Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Big Band Concert
What: Charleston’s Premier Big Band, featuring Nancy Clayton, will perform standards of the swing era at this 30th annual concert.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Room 130, Building 410, Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but call for tickets
More Info: 843-574-6012, bit.ly/2Op26tf
‘You're Perfect, Now Change’
What: “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” is presented in the form of a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 16
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
Friday
‘Waitress’
What: Broadway’s hit musical comedy about a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8; 2 p.m. Feb. 8-9
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $40-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Our Town’
What: In Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, a boy and a girl live next door to each other, fall in love, marry, and over the course of a life together, discover the sweet secrets of love and life, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Junk’
What: South Carolina premiere of a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Ayad Akhtar, a “financial thriller” set in the 1980s, at the height of the reign of the Junk Bond kings, presented by the Village Rep.
When: Various showtimes through Feb. 8
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, villagerep.com
CSO: Conrad Tao
What: Pianist and former child prodigy Conrad Tao returns to perform with the Charleston Symphony, featuring Johannes Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1, as part of this month’s Masterworks series.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org
Kathleen Madigan
What: Comedian Kathleen Madigan returns to Charleston with her “8 O’Clock Happy Hour Tour.” Her stand-up special, “Bothering Jesus,” is currently streaming on Netflix.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all-ages matinee.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Hawaiian Hula
What: Enjoy a taste of the islands with a Hawaiian hula dancing performance from Charleston-based Pu'uwa Ho' ano 'o Leikela hula group.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court
Price: Free
More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/36RcIHW
The Fab Four
What: Beatles tribute band with “uncanny, note-for-note live renditions” of the group’s popular songs, including three costume changes to represent every era of the Beatles’ career.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $34.50-$70
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
‘Mountainfilm’
What: The North Face presents “Mountainfilm on Tour,” a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films, curated from the annual festival in Colorado, which explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
When: 2 p.m. kids show; 7 p.m. adults show
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Monday
Steel Empire
What: A steel pan performance by Steel Empire, which originated from a line of steel pan makers, tuners and players, and has a mission to educate and revolutionize the steel pan.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Goose Creek Library, 32 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2Ul2YTz
2nd Monday Series
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with early music ensemble Steve Rosenberg and Friends.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2UnCm4y