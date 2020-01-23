Today
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother” and "Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora." The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Tiny Beautiful Things’
What: This play brings to life the questions and answers published in the online column “Dear Sugar” from 2010-12. Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.
When: 7:30 p.m. 23-25, 29-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Pure Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Charleston Symphony
What: The Charleston Symphony (Pops edition) will perform classics from Russian composers Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Shostakovich and Stravinsky, as well as the theme song from the 1963 James Bond film, “From Russia with Love.” Special guests performers include Elina Karokhina, Mikhail Smirnov and Edward Brennan.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-724-5212, charlestonsymphony.org
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
‘Over the River’
What: “Over the River and Through the Woods,” presented by Flowertown Players, is a heartwarming family comedy that follows an Italian-American from New Jersey and the schemes his grandparents come up with to try to keep him from taking a job in Seattle.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 23-25, 30-31 and Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Jan. 19, 26 and Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Jan. 23 ASL night for the deaf/hearing impaired
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Friday
CofC Opera
What: The College of Charleston Opera will present a production of “La Voix Humaine” (“The Human Voice”) by Francis Poulenc and Giacomo Puccini’s one-act comedy, “Gianni Schicchi.”
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: bit.ly/37aTePq
America
What: Multiplatinum-selling and Grammy award-winning band, America, with co-founders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, with a local stop on the 50th anniversary world tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $49-$89+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist Howard Blackwell will present two evening “adult shows” of magic and comedy on Friday and Saturday, and illusionist Caleb Alexander will present an all ages matinee on Saturday.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 (Blackwell); 1 p.m. Jan. 25 (Alexander)
Where: Holy City Magic, 49-1/2 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Creekside Comedy
What: This first in a series of two-night shows will feature special guest, Costaki Economopolous, a regular on the syndicated “The Bob and Tom Radio Show,” and past joke writer for Bette Midler, Jay Leno, MTV and BET.
When: 9 p.m. Jan. 24-25
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Saturday
‘Lion, Witch, Wardrobe’
What: Production of C.S. Lewis’s classic tale of adventure and discovery, “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” about a journey with Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy through a magical wardrobe in the magnificent world of Narnia.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1; 2 p.m. Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Film Screening
What: Film producer Betsy Newman will host a screening and discussion of the Emmy award-winning documentary "Charlie's Place," about Myrtle Beach club owner and Whispering Pines motel owner Charlie Fitzgerald, who opened his venue and motel to black musicians performing in town during segregation. This event is sponsored by the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and courtesy of South Carolina ETV.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/375MzWC
‘Illusions’
What: 4Da Kingdom Productions Presents “Illusions: Beyond Eye’s Reality,” starring Anthony “Tony” Grant of Tyler Perry’s “Love They Neighbor,” and written and directed by Dennis L. King.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2R77C5E
North Charleston Pops
What: North Charleston Pops! presents an evening of Neil Diamond hits, featuring guest artist Jack Wright and his Heartlight Showband
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $16-$32+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Women & Willie’
What: Local female artists will present “Women & Willie: A Tribute to Willie Nelson,” featuring Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday
CSO Brass Quintet
What: A special program featuring the talents of select players of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s brass section.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free, but $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Women's Adventure Film
What: The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a short film festival and celebration of inspiring women doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure, featuring international athletes and record holders in trail hiking, cliff diving, mountain climbing and biking and more.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$14
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com