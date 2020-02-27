Stage & Screen calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Navy Band
What: The United States Navy Band’s performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, with styles ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-863-7364, bit.ly/3c1MHt7
‘Last Night’
What: CofC School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Last Night and the Night Before,” about a woman and her daughter, on the run from deep trouble, and what happens when they show up unexpectedly on her sister’s doorstep.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
Mystery Theatre
What: Black Fedora shows this week include "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother," “Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club,” “Murder Aboard the Starship Fed Ora” and “Inspector No Clue’s Murder Mystery.” The shows feature volunteer audience participation and a la carte appetizers, desserts and drinks.
When: Various showtimes several days a week (see website for details)
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Walt Disney’
What: “Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney: A Dark Look at the Happiest Place on Earth,” written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Zach Rettig, is a “darkly comic inversion of the Walt Disney persona.”
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 27-29
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Funny Bucket Improv,” in which improve games are pulled randomly from a bucket and performed.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $8 Funny Bucket Comedy
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Amy Grant
What: Singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker Amy Grant will perform, and over the past 30 years, she has earned platinum, multi-platinum and gold records in both the contemporary Christian and pop music genres.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
‘Six Degrees’
What: Inspired by true events and spawning an Oscar-nominated major motion picture, the darkly comic “Six Degrees of Separation” follows the trail of a young black con man who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, claiming he is the son of actor Sidney Poitier and that he knows their son from school.
When: Various showtimes Feb. 28-March 15
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$35
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Ladies Night’
What: The Cane Bay High School Ladies Honors Choir will perform pop and Broadway hits.
When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Providence Wesleyan Church, 2102 State Road, Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/32ljQvz
‘The Color Purple’
What: The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival and Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29; 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $45-$75+
More Info: 843-529-5000, bit.ly/2Sw5aTT
‘Heroes’
What: Village Repertory Co.’s comedy production about three war heroes plotting an escape from a retirement home for World War I veterans, based on a French play and winner of England's prestigious Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.
When: Various showtimes Feb. 28-March 15
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843 856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘Scheherazade’
What: East meets West as the Charleston Symphony performs Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's “Scheherazade,” which is based on the collection of middle-eastern folk tales, “One Thousand and One Nights,” as well as selections from Igor Stravinsky and Leonard Bernstein.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $27-$123
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
‘Something to Talk About’
What: “A musical-comedy straight out of your favorite rom-com,” “Frasier” meets “Sleepless in Seattle” with 1990s tunes from Blues Traveler to Harry Connick Jr. and more.
When: Various showtimes through May 2
Where: 34 West Theater Company, 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Tommy Emmanuel
What: International solo acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel in promotion of his collaborations album, “Accomplice One,” with special guest Ida Mae.
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $44.50-$54.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Farewell Show
What: Final send-off for comedian Joseph Coker, who is leaving South Carolina for New York City to pursue his career. Additional stand-up performers include Jon Antoine, Shawna Jarrett, Casey Lever, Neil Bansil, Stan Shelby, and Hagan Chase Ragland, hosted by Michael Clayton.
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: The Sparrow, 1117 Magnolia Road, North Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: bit.ly/39Zv4Iz
Saturday
‘Porgy and Bess’
What: Part of the library’s Met Opera series, there will be a screening of James Robinson's stylish production of “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” set on Catfish Row on the Charleston waterfront.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/37PyNqI
CatVideoFest
What: Screening of a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from submissions and sourced animations, music videos and classical internet powerhouses. Proceeds benefit local cat charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Terrace Theater, 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $11
More Info: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com
Jupiter Coyote
What: Ear for Music presents “An Evening with Jupiter Coyote,” featuring the “pioneering cornerstone in the jam band scene,” for decades, often labeled “mountain rock - a mixture of Southern Appalachian boogie, bluegrass-infused funk-rock.”
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$27
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Spark’
What: CofC's School of the Arts' Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Spark,” a story of three sisters living in the U.S., with little economic means, who are caught in the mess of a recent war's aftermath when the soldiers come home.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, bit.ly/37CGKzr
Creekside Comedy
What: This Creekside Comedy Night will feature Mike Speenberg and Crystalle Ramey, presented by Keith “Big Daddy Dee.” Speenberg’s live show has been referred to as “a perfect blend of Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Leary.”
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Sunday
Israeli Cinema
What: Rachel Harris, associate professor of Israeli literature and culture at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will discuss the role of women in Israeli cinema in the past and present, preceded by brunch. Film screenings include “My Lovely Sister” at 7 p.m. March 2 and “Blazing Sand” at 7 p.m. March 3. Harris will host discussions after each film.
When: 9-11 a.m. March 1
Where: Arnold Hall, Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/3c840ZM
Florence Jowers
What: Internationally recognized organist, Florence Jowers, will perform on the 3-manual Austin at the historic St. Matthew's Church, featuring selections from Jean Langlais, Josef Rheinberger, J. S. Bach, and Charles-Marie Widor.
When: 4 p.m. March 1
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-723-1611, smlccharleston.org/LudlumSeries
Comedy Night
What: “Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night” will feature stand-up from DC Youngfly and Karlous Miller.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 1
Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40 general with VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/32klAFl
Old Crow Medicine Show
What: From busking on street corners in 1998 to being discovered by folk icon Doc Watson, the band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, won two Grammys and are a staple performer in prominent music festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella and venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Ryman Auditorium, Atlanta’s Fox Theater, The Kennedy Center and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$85
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Gary Gulman
What: Comedian Gary Gulman will stop on his “Piece of Mind” tour, featuring new material that has never been performed here. Gulman’s most recent stand-up special was “The Great Depresh” on HBO and currently writing a memoir with the working title of “K Through 12.”
When: 8 p.m. March 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24.50-$34.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Diana Ross
What: Diana Ross is considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $60-$154
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Piano Series
What: Part of the College of Charleston’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK
Wednesday March 4
‘Noises Off’
What: Presented by Charleston Stage, “take a peek behind the curtain as an English touring company of actors produce one of the most bumbling (and hysterical) productions ever. Discover the behind-the-scenes mayhem, torrid love affairs and high-spirited shenanigans in one of the greatest farces in the English language.”
When: Various showtimes March 4-22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com