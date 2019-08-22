Today
‘Head Over Heels’
What: Final weekend of performances for this musical set to the music of 1980s icons The Go-Go's, which follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a wild quest to save the kingdom and follow their hearts.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24; 3 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘Matilda the Musical’
What: Final weekend of the Tony Award-winning musical created by the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The show will run through Aug. 25.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24; Aug. 25 matinee sold out
Where: Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org
‘Last Rites’
What: Pure Theatre’s opening weekend and world premiere of “Last Rites,” written and directed by Randy Neale, set in the summer of 1967 during the Detroit riots, aka “the long, hot summer,” and revolves around three individuals that take refuge from the chaos in a gas station. The show will run through Sept. 14.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24 and Aug. 28; matinees begin in September
Where: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Friday
'Summer and Smoke'
What: The Village Repertory Company will open its season with its production of Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke,” about a high-strung minister’s daughter and her relationship with a wild, undisciplined young man that grew up next door to her.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24; matinees begin in September
Where: Wolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
Saturday
Cabaret
What: Flowertown Players will present the “Summer of Love Cabaret,” featuring an evening of musical theater’s most iconic love songs and anti-love songs, as well as a formal introduction of Flowertown Underground’s upcoming sixth season.
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: The Studio at Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
Sunday
Benefit Concert
What: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will host the Homeless to Hope benefit concert, an uplifting musical celebration in support of the Homeless to Hope Fund, featuring the Blue Dogs, Zandrina Dunning & the BlackNoyze Band, Rene Russell & The Bottom End, the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$253
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday
‘A League of Their Own’
What: Ladies Night Film Series event (half-off all wines) with a special screening of “A League of Their Own” (1992) starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com